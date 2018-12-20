James Wade behaviour against Seigo Asada investigated by Darts Regulation Authority

The DRA are investigating the behaviour of James Wade during his victory over Seigo Asada at the PDC World Darts Championships

The Darts Regulation Authority (DRA) says it will take into consideration mitigating factors, if it is found that James Wade has a case to answer for being in breach of the rules, following his behaviour in the second round of the PDC World Darts Championships.

Wade has apologised after celebrating in the face of his Japanese opponent, Seigo Asada, and saying he wanted to "hurt" Asada in his post-match interview, putting it down to a "hypomania episode".

Hypomania is defined as periods of over-active and excited behaviour that have a significant impact on day-to-day life.

In an apology posted on Twitter, Wade said he was "fighting a battle with myself", adding that "Seigo Asada is a great player and I would like to say sorry to him, the fans and the PDC.

1:22 James Wade has issued an apology for his behaviour against Seigo Asada, saying he was fighting a battle with a hypomania episode on the evening James Wade has issued an apology for his behaviour against Seigo Asada, saying he was fighting a battle with a hypomania episode on the evening

"Anyone that has followed my professional career will know that this was very out of character for me and I am disappointed with myself in the way I acted both on the stage and in the interviews after the match."

Having trailed 2-1, Wade fought back to take the match to sudden death before beating Asada 3-2.

If the DRA decides he does have a case to answer, Wade will receive a letter from them after the competition, to which he will be asked to respond.

The DRA has the ability to issue punishments and could issue a fine, suspension, reprimand, or take no further action.