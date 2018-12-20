James Wade apologises for behaviour towards Seigo Asada

1:22 James Wade has issued an apology for his behaviour against Seigo Asada James Wade has issued an apology for his behaviour against Seigo Asada

James Wade has apologised for his behaviour during and after his World Darts Championship second-round victory over Seigo Asada.

Wade celebrated aggressively in front of his opponent during Wednesday's match, and said he wanted to "hurt" Asada in his post-match interview.

In an apology posted on Twitter, Wade says he had a "hypomania episode" and was "fighting a battle with myself".

Having trailed 2-1, Wade fought back to take the match to sudden death before beating Asada 3-2.

"Seigo Asada is a great player and I would like to say sorry to him, the fans and the PDC," Wade said.

"Anyone that has followed my professional career will know that this was very out of character for me and I am disappointed with myself in the way I acted both on the stage and in the interviews after the match.

"I was fighting a battle with myself before I even got on the stage due to a hypomania episode which can happen to me at any time and no one is more upset than I am about what happened.

"I would like again to apologise and hope that people can understand how remorseful I am."

Hypomania is defined as periods of over-active and excited behaviour that have a significant impact on day-to-day life.

The PDC has confirmed Wade's actions and comments have been referred to the Darts Regulation Authority, who will launch an investigation.

The DRA has the ability to issue punishments and could issue a fine, suspension, reprimand, or take no further action.