Michael van Gerwen sinks the big fish at the World Darts Championship

0:20 Michael van Gerwen sunk a big 170 checkout against Max Hopp Michael van Gerwen sunk a big 170 checkout against Max Hopp

Michael van Gerwen continued his bid for a third world title with a convincing 4-1 win over Max Hopp, capping off set three with a magnificent 170 finish.

The world No 1 was at his relentless best as he dropped just one leg on his way to a 3-0 lead on Saturday night.

Live World Darts Championship Live on

German Darts Open champion Hopp battled back, winning set four 3-0 before taking a 2-0 lead in set five, only for Van Gerwen to reel off three consecutive legs to continue his bid for the Sid Waddell trophy.

"I think I was in control for most of the match, I got a bit sloppy after I went 3-0 up but I never felt in danger," said Van Gerwen, who also admitted to suffering from a back pain.

0:40 Brendan Dolan also hit a 170 checkout to go 2-0 up against Joe Cullen at the World Championship Brendan Dolan also hit a 170 checkout to go 2-0 up against Joe Cullen at the World Championship

"This tournament is like no other, the atmosphere is special and you have to prepare and make sure you play your best game on the big stage."

You can follow every dart from every session of the World Darts Championships on Sky Sports Darts, check out the full schedule here. You can also stay up to date with all the action behind the scenes by following us @SkySportsDarts and get all the latest news, previews and interviews by heading to www.skysports.com/darts