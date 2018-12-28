James Wade out of World Darts Championship after defeat to Ryan Joyce

James Wade is the latest high-profile seed to crash out of the World Darts Championship as Ryan Joyce beat 'The Machine' 4-3.

'Relentless' shocked the three-time semi-finalist, coming back from 3-2 to triumph 4-3 and set up a last-eight clash with Michael van Gerwen while Wade will be left kicking himself after missing five darts at double to go through.

Meanwhile, there were wins for Nathan Aspinall and Brendan Dolan, who will meet in the quarter-finals.

World Darts Championship - Quarter-Final Draw Michael van Gerwen v Ryan Joyce Jamie Lewis/Dave Chisnall v Gary Anderson Rob Cross/Luke Humphries v Ryan Searle/Michael Smith Nathan Aspinall v Brendan Dolan

Ryan Joyce 4-3 James Wade

'The Machine' had his chances to qualify for the quarter-final, but he ultimately joined Simon Whitlock and Alan Norris on Joyce's list of scalps.

Ryan Joyce will now take on MVG in the quarter-final

Any hopes from James Wade that he would have it all his own way were quickly dashed in the first set as Joyce won 3-1 in legs to take an early lead, as Wade disappointed with an average of just 76.39 in the opening four legs.

Wade awoke in the second set, nailing bull to clinch the set decider with Joyce sitting on tops, and levelled it at 1-1.

0:25 Joyce took out this 138 checkout on his way to an upset win against Wade Joyce took out this 138 checkout on his way to an upset win against Wade

As they traded the third and fourth sets, it was then Wade who took a 3-2 lead, and was presented with five match darts in the sixth set's deciding leg. However, he failed to take his chances, and Joyce pulled it back to 3-3.

In the final set, the ninth seed was broken in the third leg, which left Joyce throwing for the match, and despite some nerves on the finish, he nailed D4 to cause yet another shock.

Nathan Aspinall 4-3 Devon Petersen

Unseeded Englishman Nathan Aspinall is through to the quarter-final after a 4-3 win over 'The African Warrior'.

Nathan Aspinall is through to his first ever quarter-final

With both players coming into the tie off the back of two wins over seeds each, they were brimming with confidence but this time there was a weight of expectation.

Devon Petersen adapted the better, racing into a 2-0 lead in sets, as 'The Asp' failed to settle.

Indeed, the South African thrower looked to be in cruise control, taking a 2-0 lead in the third set. However, when presented with three set darts at D12, he failed to take his chance and Aspinall broke to take the set and bring it back to 2-1.

1:52 Aspinall was in dreamland after coming from two sets down to defeat Petersen Aspinall was in dreamland after coming from two sets down to defeat Petersen

The Englishman then kicked on to take the fourth set and level the tie.

The crucial fifth set went to a deciding leg, with Aspinall holding throw to make it three on the bounce.

While Petersen fought back to force the decider, Aspinall grew in confidence and finished the match with a 95.76 average.

Benito Van de Pas 1-4 Brendan Dolan

Brendan Dolan will take on Nathan Aspinall in the quarter-final after the Irishman defeated Benito Van de Pas 4-1.

'The History Maker' is into his first ever quarter-final at the Worlds

The Fermanagh native was full value for a comprehensive victory, as he raced into a 3-0 lead before the Dutchman landed a blow in the clash. While 'Big Ben' claimed the fourth set and went a break up in the fifth, the 'History Maker' never looked like blowing his lead.

All Dolan needed was a bit more composure when finishing, as he missed 28 doubles throughout the match. Breaking back in the fifth set to force a deciding leg, Dolan then held throw to seal the 4-1 triumph.

0:23 Dolan nailed this 148 checkout on his way to the last eight Dolan nailed this 148 checkout on his way to the last eight

Finishing with an average of just 89.77, Dolan will be confident he has more in the tank when needed in his first ever quarter-final at Ally Pally.

