Rob Cross says he can defend World Darts Championship title

Rob Cross spoke to Sky Sports as he remains on course to defend his World Darts Championship trophy

Rob Cross believes he can retain his PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace after moving into the last 16 in ominous fashion at the weekend.

The 28-year-old from Pembury continued his impressive title defence with a straight-sets victory over Cristo Reyes at Alexandra Palace, winning with an average of 101.72 and rattling in five 180s.

Cross averaged over 100 for the second consecutive match as he moved into the last 16 with a convincing win on the final day of action before the Christmas break.

Cross took the first set 3-1 before a 126 checkout on the bull helped him double his lead by winning three straight legs in set two.

Here's Cross' 147 checkout during his impressive victory against Reyes

An 11-darter put Reyes 2-1 ahead in the third set but Cross edged it 3-2.

The Spanish star went seven darts into a nine-darter attempt as he took the first leg in the fourth set, but a brilliant 147 finish levelled the set for Cross, who went on to seal victory with a clinical 76 checkout.

I'll be practising every day. I didn't slack last year and I won't this year. Rob Cross

He told Sky Sports: "In fairness I thought I was slow out of the gates but I got the job done

"I feel brilliant, absolutely brilliant. Everyone wants to get past Christmas and then come back and win it.

"I'll be practising every day. I didn't slack last year and I won't this year."

Cross beat Jeffrey de Zwaan on the opening night of the tournament and next faces the winner of the match between World Youth Champion Dimitri van den Bergh and surprise package Luke Humphries for a place in the quarter-finals.

He spoke about his growing confidence in the tournament during his press-conference and admits to having that winning feeling again.

"I think the ten days in between games helped me. I've felt relaxed and I was ready for this match and I think that showed in my performance," he said.

"It's a good start and I know if I can keep this up I've got every chance of going all the way again."

