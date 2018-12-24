Adrian Lewis relishing Michael van Gerwen World Darts Championship clash

Adrian Lewis feels Michael van Gerwen is beatable

Two-time world champion Adrian Lewis believes world No 1 Michael van Gerwen is looking "vulnerable" ahead of their fourth-round showdown on Thursday.

Lewis made short work of his third-round opponent, Darius Labanauskas, to set up a mouth-watering last-16 clash with Van Gerwen.

Lewis, seeded 16th, took less than 35 minutes to see off the Lithuanian, who had previously knocked out Raymond van Barneveld.

Lewis and MVG clash in their 56th meeting with the Dutchman leading 38-14 with three draws

A 12-dart leg sealed the third set 3-1 and another 12-darter in the last leg of the fourth saw him take it 3-1 to seal a 4-0 win, Afterwards, the Stoke-on-Trent thrower admitted he was struggling with illness.

"I wanted to win quickly because I haven't felt great since the last match," said Lewis, who remains in the hunt for a third World Championship title.

"I've been tucked up in bed for a couple days watching the darts and I'm going to rest up and get ready for the game against Michael."

Felt under the weather tonight so really pleased to be in the last 16 and looking forward to playing Michael Van Gerwen. Thank you for your messages of support and I hope you all have a wonderful Christmas x — Adrian Lewis (@jackpot180) December 23, 2018

Van Gerwen averaged 101 on his way to a 4-1 victory over Max Hopp on Saturday, but Lewis believes the Dutchman is beatable.

"I think that Michael looked vulnerable in his last match and I'm really looking forward to playing him," he added.

