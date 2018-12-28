Michael van Gerwen warns rivals his form is getting better at World Darts Championship

Michael van Gerwen will take on surprise-package Ryan Joyce in the quarter-finals on Saturday

Michael van Gerwen insists he is able to put his pedal to the metal when required after bulldozing his way into the World Championship quarter-finals on Thursday night.

The world No 1 powered his way into the last eight with a commanding 4-1 victory over Adrian Lewis.

The Dutchman looked to be heading through with the minimum of fuss when he took the first two sets and then the opening two legs of the third, only for Lewis to hit back and reduce the deficit with a 10-darter in the decider.

However, the respite was temporary as Van Gerwen, who averaged 108.08, produced back-to-back 11-dart finishes to take the fourth set 3-2 from 2-1 down and then complete a 4-1 victory by the same score in the fifth.

I had to be at my best and I'm feeling good and confident in myself, so from here I hope to build on this into the rest of the tournament. MVG

He told Sky Sports: "I made myself work hard, to be fair. I had a few darts to already be 3-0 up in sets and I gave him too much confidence. I shouldn't put myself in that position.

"But I think everyone could see my form is there. When I had to, I produced 11, 11, 11, 12 in the last two sets.

"From here, I can build on to the next round. I feel good."

Van Gerwen remains on a collision course with world No 4 Gary Anderson, but must first take care of the unseeded 'Relentless' Ryan Joyce, who dumped out ninth-seed James Wade to reach the last eight.

Mighty Mike said: "I had to be at my best and I'm feeling good and confident in myself, so from here I hope to build on this into the rest of the tournament."

