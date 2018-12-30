Michael van Gerwen beats Gary Anderson and will face Michael Smith in World Championship final

1:33 A round-up of all the action from the semi-finals of the World Darts Championship A round-up of all the action from the semi-finals of the World Darts Championship

Michael van Gerwen produced an astonishing display to whitewash Gary Anderson and set up a World Darts Championship final with Michael Smith.

Having seen Smith and Nathan Aspinall serve up an Ally Pally classic all eyes were on the two best players on planet darts - and it was Van Gerwen that triumphed in a one-sided battle of the two-time world champions.

MVG, champion in 2014 and 2017, averaged 104.76, fired 11 maximums and averaged 50 per cent on his doubles for a 7-1 win over The Flying Scotsman, who took out three 100+ check-outs himself but had no answer to Van Gerwen.

In the other semi-final, Bully Boy's World Championship semi-final record of 17 maximums was the stand-out statistic of a thrilling 6-3 win over world no 73 Aspinall, whose remarkable journey ends with a £100,000 cheque for his semi-final run.

It means the New Year's Day showpiece for the Sid Waddell Trophy will be a repeat of this year's Premier League final where MVG prevailed in an astonishing display.

1:25 Five three-figure finishes were a highlight of Bully Boy's win Five three-figure finishes were a highlight of Bully Boy's win

Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Gary Anderson

Michael van Gerwen stayed on course for his third World Championship title in six years after a sensational performance ended Gary Anderson's hopes of a treble himself.

2:03 Michael van Gerwen beat Gary Anderson 6-1 to face Michael Smith in the final of the World Darts Championship. Michael van Gerwen beat Gary Anderson 6-1 to face Michael Smith in the final of the World Darts Championship.

Anderson, the 2015 and 2016 champ, took out a brilliant 127 against the throw to raise the roof early on but Van Gerwen stormed back to take out the next two before the Scot's 104 forced the decider.

After an even first set, MVG surged clear with a remarkable display that featured a stunning nine-leg burst, the Dutchman motoring from 2-2 in the opening set to a 3-0 advantage in sets and 2-0 lead in legs.

Anderson stemmed the tide, taking a first leg since the opening set with his third three-figure finish of the contest, but it was not enough as a remarkable Van Gerwen ploughed on to take the set

0:26 Anderson's 127 to open the match was a rare high point against an inspired Van Gerwen Anderson's 127 to open the match was a rare high point against an inspired Van Gerwen

The run continued as Van Gerwen took the run to 13 of 14 legs and a barely believable 5-0 lead. With Van Gerwen on the brink, Anderson rallied to take a 2-0 lead in the sixth set but he was taken the distance as the Dutchman took out the next two to stand within a leg of the final.

With the Scot waiting on 24, a 10th maximum of the contest piled on the pressure but Anderson stayed cool to pin double 12 and avoid only the fifth semi-final whitewash on the Alexandra Palace stage.

Anderson took the opening leg with a classy tops-tops kill, but he frittered away darts at double for the second and third legs and was punished as Van Gerwen won the next two legs before he pinned tops to reach a fourth World Championship final.

What have I just done 😢😢 — Michael Smith (@BullyBoy180) December 30, 2018

Michael Smith 6-3 Nathan Aspinall

A stunning contest featured 30 maximums and both men averaging more than 100 before Smith eventually prevailed to reach his maiden World Championship final six years after he was crowned world youth champion.

2:33 Michael Smith averaged 105.22, hit 17 180s and five 100+ finishes in his win over Nathan Aspinall to reach his first ever World Darts Championship final Michael Smith averaged 105.22, hit 17 180s and five 100+ finishes in his win over Nathan Aspinall to reach his first ever World Darts Championship final

Smith made a blistering start, hitting three maximums and recording a 107 average in 42 darts that gave him the lead in just under five mins after throwing his first arrow, with Aspinall not even given a dart at a double.

Bully Boy added a big finish to his early barrage, a 108 setting him on his to a 2-0 lead which was sealed with a brilliant tops-tops kill to take out 100.

After a seven-leg burst from Smith, Aspinall pinned double top for his first leg of the match and with the 27-year-old's level improving he piled the pressure on Bully Boy in the decisive fifth to take the set.

1:39 Smith's 121 sealed his final spot Smith's 121 sealed his final spot

Smith was unable to stem the tide, another three-figure outshot of the contest was only good enough for a leg as Aspinall, aiming to become the first unseeded finalist since Simon Whitlock in 2010, averaged 104 to level the contest.

An 11-dart break of throw gave Aspinall the lead for the first time in a sixth set that saw both men averaging more than 105 but Smith edged it with a brilliant 93 under pressure. Back came Aspinall as the standard continued, the sixth set also going the distance with The Asp prevailing for a level contest once again.

0:32 Smith's 93 checkout proved pivotal Smith's 93 checkout proved pivotal

While Smith maintained his 107 average, for the first time his opponent's level dropped, a seventh-set average of 85 meant Bully Boy could afford four missed darts for the set before eventually cleaning up 90 via the bullseye for the lead.

The 10th seed powered home, opening up a two-set lead with a brilliant 130 the highlight of a superb run to the finish line that was crowned with a spectacular 121 to seal the victory.

