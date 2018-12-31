Michael Smith battling to join elite list of PDC world champions

3:09 A look back at all the past winners of the World Darts Championship A look back at all the past winners of the World Darts Championship

Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith will battle to become the 2019 world champion - will Bully Boy join the roll of honour?

Only eight men have been crowned world champion in 25 editions of the PDC World Darts Championship and on New Year's Day history will be made.

Van Gerwen is a two-time champion aiming to become only the second man after Phil Taylor to lift three PDC crowns - John Part, Adrian Lewis and Gary Anderson have all claimed the trophy twice since the organisation's formation.

His opponent, Smith, is aiming to follow last year's champion Rob Cross as a first-time winner and become the ninth name on the trophy - hit play on the video at the top of the page to see those who feature on an illustrious list.

