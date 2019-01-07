Darius Labanauskas wins PDC Tour Card

1:41 Darius Labanauskas beat Raymond van Barneveld at Ally Pally Darius Labanauskas beat Raymond van Barneveld at Ally Pally

Darius Labanauskas earned a PDC Tour Card for the first time by winning the final day of 2019 European Qualifying School on Sunday in Hildesheim.

Labanauskas, who famously defeated Raymond van Barneveld last month at the World Darts Championship, clinched glory in Hildesheim with a final victory over another Dutchman in Vincent Van der Meer.

The Lithuanian joined Niels Zonneveld, Mike Van Duivenbode and Christian Bunse in winning Tour Cards outright with tournament triumphs during the four-day event, which had 249 entries.

"It was really difficult because I knew if I lost a game then I wouldn't get my Tour Card," said Labanauskas.

"I came into today knowing I needed only to win and I was able to do that. I'm very happy."

2019 PDC European Qualifying School

Last 16

Toon Greebe 5-2 Rene Eidams

Vincent Van der Meer 5-3 John Michael

Jyhan Artut 5-3 Lukasz Waclawski

Yordi Meeuwisse 5-0 Marko Kantele

Darius Labanauskas 5-3 Kenny Neyens

Thibault Tricole 5-2 Pauli Finnila

Kevin Munch 5-2 Pascal Wirotius

Madars Razma 5-3 Mareno Michels

Quarter-Finals

Vincent Van der Meer 5-3 Toon Greebe

Yordi Meeuwisse 5-2 Jyhan Artut

Darius Labanauskas 5-0 Thibault Tricole

Madars Razma 5-2 Kevin Munch

Semi-Finals

Vincent Van der Meer 5-3 Yordi Meeuwisse

Darius Labanauskas 5-2 Madars Razma

Final

Darius Labanauskas 5-3 Vincent Van der Meer

