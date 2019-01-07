Darius Labanauskas wins PDC Tour Card
Last Updated: 07/01/19 7:49am
Darius Labanauskas earned a PDC Tour Card for the first time by winning the final day of 2019 European Qualifying School on Sunday in Hildesheim.
Labanauskas, who famously defeated Raymond van Barneveld last month at the World Darts Championship, clinched glory in Hildesheim with a final victory over another Dutchman in Vincent Van der Meer.
The Lithuanian joined Niels Zonneveld, Mike Van Duivenbode and Christian Bunse in winning Tour Cards outright with tournament triumphs during the four-day event, which had 249 entries.
"It was really difficult because I knew if I lost a game then I wouldn't get my Tour Card," said Labanauskas.
"I came into today knowing I needed only to win and I was able to do that. I'm very happy."
2019 PDC European Qualifying School
Last 16
Toon Greebe 5-2 Rene Eidams
Vincent Van der Meer 5-3 John Michael
Jyhan Artut 5-3 Lukasz Waclawski
Yordi Meeuwisse 5-0 Marko Kantele
Darius Labanauskas 5-3 Kenny Neyens
Thibault Tricole 5-2 Pauli Finnila
Kevin Munch 5-2 Pascal Wirotius
Madars Razma 5-3 Mareno Michels
Quarter-Finals
Vincent Van der Meer 5-3 Toon Greebe
Yordi Meeuwisse 5-2 Jyhan Artut
Darius Labanauskas 5-0 Thibault Tricole
Madars Razma 5-2 Kevin Munch
Semi-Finals
Vincent Van der Meer 5-3 Yordi Meeuwisse
Darius Labanauskas 5-2 Madars Razma
Final
Darius Labanauskas 5-3 Vincent Van der Meer
