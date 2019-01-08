Anastasia Dobromyslova beats Laura Turner to make BDO quarter-finals

Anastasia Dobromyslova is into the BDO championship quarter-finals.

Dobromyslova, one of two women alongside Lisa Ashton to star at the World Darts Championship, comprehensively beat Laura Turner on Monday.

Dobromyslova starred alongside darts' biggest names at the World Darts Championship

🌍 MIGHTY MIKE: RULER OF PLANET DARTS 🌍 @MVG180 is on a quest for total domination. 🏆 Three PDC World Championship titles 🏆 are simply not enough for the best player on planet #darts 🎯 👉👉👉 https://t.co/R93SeReZTv #LoveTheDarts pic.twitter.com/CiQFTeHfCc — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 5, 2019

Dobromyslova won 2-0 without even giving Turner a dart at a double.

She is a three-time BDO champion and, last year, was the runner-up at Lakeside.

Previously, Dobromyslova had fallen at the first hurdle of the World Darts Championship, losing to Ryan Joyce in the opening round. But her presence, alongside Ashton, was a significant moment for the Ally Pally tournament. Ashton beat Dobromyslova in last year's BDO final.

Michael Unterbuchner reached the Grand Slam quarter-finals

Former Grand Slam quarter-finalist Michael Unterbuchner battled to a 3-2 first-round win over Australia's Justin Thompson. Jim Williams beat Roger Janssen 3-2 in a close game, while Dean Reynolds saw off Daniel Day 3-1.

In the morning session, Canadian David Cameron beat former PDC Premier League participant Andy Hamilton 3-0 in what many would consider an upset.

It’s been a long & career changing 12 months and looking back I have gone from being nowhere out the bottom of the PDC and unranked in the BDO up to no. 19 and reaching lakeside @BDOdarts world championships at my first attempt! It’s not been too bad really 👍 — The Hammer (@TheHammer180) January 7, 2019

Oliver Ferenc also booked his place in the first round after he defeated Ryan Hogarth 3-1 despite missing six darts at the doubles in the final set while Dutch player Willem Mandigers beat Paul Hogan 3-0.

