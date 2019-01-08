Anastasia Dobromyslova beats Laura Turner to make BDO quarter-finals
Last Updated: 08/01/19 10:31am
Anastasia Dobromyslova is into the BDO championship quarter-finals.
Dobromyslova, one of two women alongside Lisa Ashton to star at the World Darts Championship, comprehensively beat Laura Turner on Monday.
🌍 MIGHTY MIKE: RULER OF PLANET DARTS 🌍 @MVG180 is on a quest for total domination. 🏆 Three PDC World Championship titles 🏆 are simply not enough for the best player on planet #darts 🎯 👉👉👉 https://t.co/R93SeReZTv #LoveTheDarts pic.twitter.com/CiQFTeHfCc— Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 5, 2019
Dobromyslova won 2-0 without even giving Turner a dart at a double.
She is a three-time BDO champion and, last year, was the runner-up at Lakeside.
Previously, Dobromyslova had fallen at the first hurdle of the World Darts Championship, losing to Ryan Joyce in the opening round. But her presence, alongside Ashton, was a significant moment for the Ally Pally tournament. Ashton beat Dobromyslova in last year's BDO final.
Former Grand Slam quarter-finalist Michael Unterbuchner battled to a 3-2 first-round win over Australia's Justin Thompson. Jim Williams beat Roger Janssen 3-2 in a close game, while Dean Reynolds saw off Daniel Day 3-1.
In the morning session, Canadian David Cameron beat former PDC Premier League participant Andy Hamilton 3-0 in what many would consider an upset.
It’s been a long & career changing 12 months and looking back I have gone from being nowhere out the bottom of the PDC and unranked in the BDO up to no. 19 and reaching lakeside @BDOdarts world championships at my first attempt! It’s not been too bad really 👍— The Hammer (@TheHammer180) January 7, 2019
Oliver Ferenc also booked his place in the first round after he defeated Ryan Hogarth 3-1 despite missing six darts at the doubles in the final set while Dutch player Willem Mandigers beat Paul Hogan 3-0.
Don't forget that the Premier League action gets underway on Thursday, February 7 in Newcastle. You can also stay up to date by following us @SkySportsDarts and get all the latest news and interviews by heading to www.skysports.com/darts