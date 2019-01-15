Raymond van Barneveld is a 'showcase' for Premier League Darts, says Colin Lloyd

2:09 Wayne Mardle discusses Raymond van Barneveld's lack of form Wayne Mardle discusses Raymond van Barneveld's lack of form

Raymond van Barneveld's inclusion in the upcoming Premier League Darts season has been defended by Colin Lloyd.

The 2014 champion is among the 10 chosen competitors despite having failed to reach the semi-finals of the tournament in each of the past three seasons.

Van Barneveld was also eliminated in the first round of the recent World Darts Championship.

DOWNLOAD THE DARTS SHOW PODCAST

1:41 Watch the closing stages of Darius Labanauskas' victory over Raymond van Barneveld Watch the closing stages of Darius Labanauskas' victory over Raymond van Barneveld

But former world No 1 Lloyd believes that Van Barneveld, in his final year before retirement, merits his place, saying: "It's a showcase for the Professional Darts Corporation and you want big names.

"People are saying, 'it's Barney's last year so he should be in it'. Simon Whitlock is aggrieved because he's the only player in the top 10 who's not in there.

"Adrian Lewis hasn't done enough in the last 18 months, let alone the last year. Ian White needs to do more on the big stage. He hasn't had a consistent run.

"It's going to be a talking point."

It's a showcase for the Professional Darts Corporation and you want big names. Colin Lloyd

Wayne Mardle said after Van Barneveld's early exit at the World Championship: "What bothered me about Barney's performance is that he lost his nerve, and that's a horrible feeling.

"There were some really poor darts that weren't even close. Worrying times for Barney.

"He announced that this was his penultimate World Championship - he may not qualify next year!"

Van Barneveld's Premier League inclusion alongside Michael van Gerwen, Rob Cross, Peter Wright, Gary Anderson, Daryl Gurney, Michael Smith, Gerwyn Price, Mensur Suljovic and James Wade means that darts' latest generation of talents must be patient.

3:18 Take a look at how the action unfolded at this year's World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace Take a look at how the action unfolded at this year's World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace

But Lloyd insists that impressive youngsters like Nathan Aspinall must not be rushed into the Premier League, saying: "My point of view is; don't destroy the boys. They've just had the greatest week of their lives.

"They've got to come up with that again, week-in week-out, then do it again at the weekends where their bread and butter is.

"You don't want to destroy their confidence.

"If you're not mentally tough it will knock you, eat away at you, and creep into your game."

Don't forget that the Premier League action gets underway on Thursday, February 7 in Newcastle. You can also stay up to date by following us @SkySportsDarts and get all the latest news and interviews by heading to www.skysports.com/darts