PDC Q-School: Lisa Ashton and Anastasia Dobromyslova among entries

Anastasia Dobromyslova will challenge for a PDC Tour Card

Lisa Ashton and Anastasia Dobromyslova are among the 397 players who will vie for PDC Tour Cards this weekend.

Lorraine Winstanley, Deta Hedman, Fallon Sherrock, Rachel Brooks and Corrine Hammond will also be in action at the PDC Q-School in Wigan from January 17-20.

Glen Durrant, who recently won his third straight BDO championship, will also throw his name in the hat.

What is PDC Q-School? Nineteen PDC Tour Cards are up for grabs

Players will earn ranking points per victory in each full round of the event (which does not include Byes), which will be used to form the UK Q School Order of Merit

Tour Cards can be used to enter PDC ranking events

Glen Durrant reached the Grand Slam quarter-final in 2017

Scott Waites, Mark McGeeney and Jim Williams join Durrant as BDO representatives.

Three-time world champion John Part is a notable entrant, alongside Kevin Painter and former World Championship finalists Andy Hamilton and Kirk Shepherd.

Brazil's Diogo Portela, Hong Kong's Royden Lam, India's Nitin Kumar and American Chuck Puleo are among the international hopefuls.

Madars Razma, Marko Kantele, Yordi Meeuwisse, Vincent van der Meer, John Michael, Jose De Sousa and Maik Kuivenhoven secured PDC Tour Cards via the European Qualifying School Order of Merit.

