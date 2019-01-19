Mark McGeeney and Scott Baker win two-year PDC Tour Cards
Last Updated: 19/01/19 3:21pm
Mark McGeeney and Scott Baker won their PDC Tour Cards on the second day of the PDC Qualifying School on Friday.
BDO No 1 McGeeney narrowly missed out on the first day but made amends 24 hours later by beating Carl Wilkinson.
"It's a huge relief for me, my whole year has been building up to this," said McGeeney.
"Everyone said Q School would be tough but for me this is why I play the game, I want to compete with the best of the best.
"I loved playing in the Grand Slam and now my goal is to play at Ally Pally and the Winter Gardens and test myself against the world's top players."
Baker, who also played at the recent BDO championship, said after earning his Tour Card: "I'm absolutely buzzing, I'm on top of the world right now.
"I was playing well yesterday but today I managed to produce that little bit extra to get through.
"The setup here is worlds apart from what I'm used to and I surprised myself a bit with how well I played. Now I can't wait to get started on the ProTour."
2019 PDC UK Qualifying School Day Two
Last 16
Daniel Lauby 5-2 Antony Darlow
Robert Collins 5-4 Patrick Lynskey
Jim Williams 5-1 Adrian Gray
Scott Baker 5-2 Jonathan Worsley
Carl Wilkinson 5-3 Darren Johnson
Callan Rydz 5-1 Curtis Hammond
Jamie Bain 5-4 Matt Padgett
Mark McGeeney 5-2 Matt Clark
Quarter-Finals
Daniel Lauby 5-0 Robert Collins
Scott Baker 5-2 Jim Williams
Carl Wilkinson 5-0 Callan Rydz
Mark McGeeney 5-2 Jamie Bain
Semi-Finals
Scott Baker 5-1 Daniel Lauby
Mark McGeeney 5-4 Carl Wilkinson
