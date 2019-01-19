Matt Clark and Reece Robinson win PDC Tour Cards
Last Updated: 19/01/19 6:58pm
Matt Clark and Reece Robinson claimed Tour Cards on Day Three of the 2019 PDC UK Qualifying School in Wigan on Saturday.
The third of four days of action saw almost 400 players return to battle it out to win a coveted two-year Tour Card, with the final two players from each day winning a Tour Card automatically and ranking points allocated to other players to form the UK Q School Order of Merit.
"I was wondering if I was getting too old for this but the way I played today showed I am still good enough, I've got years left in me yet," said 50-year-old Clark.
"The last few years have been very tough for me away from the oche but I can definitely see the light at the end of the tunnel now, I've got the belief back.
"I have to mention my friend Craig Mansell who has stood by me for ten years, even through the difficult times, and he told me I was going to win my Tour Card back this weekend."
Robinson beat Glenn Durrant to win his Tour Card and said: "I'm absolutely ecstatic, I'm still a young player and I believe I'm good enough to beat anyone in the world.
"I had a couple of years not playing as much as I should've been but this year I've practiced more than I ever have done and I fancied myself to do well here.
"I got to the semi-finals of a Challenge Tour event last year which made me think 'come on Reece, you're as good as anybody else here' so I just went at it after that."
2019 PDC UK Qualifying School Day Three
Last 16
David Pallett 5-3 Adrian Gray
Reece Robinson 5-4 Jonathan Worsley
Glen Durrant 5-2 Scott Taylor
John Bowles 5-1 Kevin Garcia
Matt Clark 5-3 Keith Rooney
James Kempster 5-0 Carl Wilkinson
Gavin Carlin 5-0 Andrew Gilding
Martin O'Boyle 5-3 Lisa Ashton
Quarter-Finals
Reece Robinson 5-4 David Pallett
Glen Durrant 5-2 John Bowles
Matt Clark 5-4 James Kempster
Gavin Carlin 5-2 Martin O'Boyle
Semi-Finals
Reece Robinson 5-2 Glen Durrant
Matt Clark 5-2 Gavin Carlin
Darts returns to your Sky Sports screens with the Premier League - 17 nights of top tungsten action gets underway in Newcastle on Thursday, February 7 on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 7pm