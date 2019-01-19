Matt Clark and Reece Robinson win PDC Tour Cards

Matt Clark won a Tour Card aged 50

Matt Clark and Reece Robinson claimed Tour Cards on Day Three of the 2019 PDC UK Qualifying School in Wigan on Saturday.

The third of four days of action saw almost 400 players return to battle it out to win a coveted two-year Tour Card, with the final two players from each day winning a Tour Card automatically and ranking points allocated to other players to form the UK Q School Order of Merit.

"I was wondering if I was getting too old for this but the way I played today showed I am still good enough, I've got years left in me yet," said 50-year-old Clark.

"The last few years have been very tough for me away from the oche but I can definitely see the light at the end of the tunnel now, I've got the belief back.

"I have to mention my friend Craig Mansell who has stood by me for ten years, even through the difficult times, and he told me I was going to win my Tour Card back this weekend."

Robinson beat Glenn Durrant to win his Tour Card and said: "I'm absolutely ecstatic, I'm still a young player and I believe I'm good enough to beat anyone in the world.

"I had a couple of years not playing as much as I should've been but this year I've practiced more than I ever have done and I fancied myself to do well here.

"I got to the semi-finals of a Challenge Tour event last year which made me think 'come on Reece, you're as good as anybody else here' so I just went at it after that."

2019 PDC UK Qualifying School Day Three

Last 16

David Pallett 5-3 Adrian Gray

Reece Robinson 5-4 Jonathan Worsley

Glen Durrant 5-2 Scott Taylor

John Bowles 5-1 Kevin Garcia

Matt Clark 5-3 Keith Rooney

James Kempster 5-0 Carl Wilkinson

Gavin Carlin 5-0 Andrew Gilding

Martin O'Boyle 5-3 Lisa Ashton

Quarter-Finals

Reece Robinson 5-4 David Pallett

Glen Durrant 5-2 John Bowles

Matt Clark 5-4 James Kempster

Gavin Carlin 5-2 Martin O'Boyle

Semi-Finals

Reece Robinson 5-2 Glen Durrant

Matt Clark 5-2 Gavin Carlin

