PODCAST: The Darts Show Episode 9

The Darts Show Podcast is back and there is plenty to get through as Glen Durrant, Kirk Shepherd and Raymond van Barneveld join the team.

Transfer Deadline Day means Michael Bridge misses his first episode so it's Colin Lloyd and Paul Prenderville and a galaxy of darts stars to take you through the latest episode.

There's lots to get through as well as we wrap up the 2018 season with our own awards and start the look ahead to the darting year with predictions, previews, interviews and more.

Raymond van Barneveld - it's the great Dutchman's final year on the PDC circuit so Bridgey donned his dinner jacket, headed to The Dorchester and spoke to the five-time world champion.

Glen Durrant - he was the star turn at Q-School and Duzza, the three-time BDO world champion took it all in his stride as he claimed a Tour card for the very first time, he opens up on the decision and what it means to finally be a full-time professional.

Kirk Shepherd - as a 21-year-old Shepherd stunned the world by reaching the PDC World Championship final, more than 10 years on he too was forced to go through Q-School and in tells us how that 2008 run was the worst thing that ever happened to him.

Awards Night - not to be outdone by the PDC's annual bash in London, the Darts Show Podcast

Prediction Time - the season gets underway in earnest with the Masters this weekend and then the Premier League rollercoaster - the team put their neck on the line and cast their first predictions of the year.

