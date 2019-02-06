PODCAST: The Darts Show PL Launch

The Darts Show podcast speak to this year's Premier League contenders on media day in Newcastle

It's the most talked-about Premier League in years and The Darts Show Podcast is in Newcastle to look ahead to this year's competition.

The Magpie Club, overlooking the hallowed turf of St James' Park, was the scene for media day as the 2019 Premier League prepared for the new season.

Gary Anderson's withdrawal means that nine players are set to battle it out, starting on Night One at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle so we packed our bags and microphones and heading to the banks of the Tyne to get the lowdown.

And boy do we have a treat for you, we managed to nail down all 10 players who are in action on opening night as well as MC John McDonald and chief executive Matt Porter who reveals the thinking behind this year's changes.

Michael van Gerwen - the four-time champion reveals he is happy to have a target on his back and has his sights set on yet another major title having now won his last two events.

Chris Dobey - the first of the contenders reveals how playing centre-forward at St James' Park would be the ultimate dream but he will settle for a Premier League Darts debut.

Gerwyn Price - opens up on life as darts most controversial figure and how a lifetime in sport has forged a competitive edge that's made him a major champion.

Matt Porter - the PDC chief executive reveals just how the decision was made to bring in nine contenders and talks about the growth of the Premier League

Much Much More - we talked to everyone so there's James Wade, Daryl Gurney, Mensur Suljovic, Raymond van Barneveld, Peter Wright, Rob Cross, Michael Smith, not to mention PDC officials, Sky Sports News reporters and more.

