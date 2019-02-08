Michael van Gerwen and James Wade steal the show at Premier League Darts
Michael van Gerwen started Premier League Darts with a bang, James Wade beat Barney, and Chris Dobey proved that the 'contenders' are not just making up the numbers...
The results
|Michael van Gerwen
|7-5
|Michael Smith
|Peter Wright
|6-6
|Rob Cross
|Chris Dobey
|6-6
|Mensur Suljovic
|James Wade
|7-4
|Raymond van Barneveld
|Gerwyn Price
|7-4
|Daryl Gurney
Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith put down a marker to the rest of the Premier League with a titanic tungsten tussle in front of 8,000 fans at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle on Thursday.
The road to Play-Offs night at The O2 began with fireworks in the north-east, with a quick reunion of last month's World Championship finalists at Alexandra Palace, and the duo did not disappoint in a rip-roaring contest won by the Dutch ace. Read the report here
The best checkout
What did the experts think?
We know Gerwyn can play like that, he just hasn't been himself since the Grand Slam. It's not just his first win in the Premier League, it's his first win since winning the Grand Slam final. He's back winning now and that will help him.
Mark Webster on Gerwyn Price
What a superb night of darts that was! Wade was clinical, Price was at his best, Dobey acquitted himself brilliantly to a new experience, MVG...he’s relentless, and Wright and Cross served up a impressive draw. All in all..an excellent start to the Premier League. @SkySportsDarts— Wayne Mardle (@Wayne501Mardle) February 8, 2019
How will the 'contenders' fare?
What comes next? Thursday, February 14 at The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
|Peter Wright
|vs
|Michael Smith
|Rob Cross
|vs
|James Wade
|Raymond van Barneveld
|vs
|Gerwyn Price
|Daryl Gurney
|vs
|Glen Durrant
|Mensur Suljovic
|vs
|Michael van Gerwen
The Premier League heads to The SSE Hydro in Glasgow for night two on Thursday, February 14.