Michael van Gerwen and James Wade steal the show at Premier League Darts

Michael van Gerwen started Premier League Darts with a bang, James Wade beat Barney, and Chris Dobey proved that the 'contenders' are not just making up the numbers...

The results Michael van Gerwen 7-5 Michael Smith Peter Wright 6-6 Rob Cross Chris Dobey 6-6 Mensur Suljovic James Wade 7-4 Raymond van Barneveld Gerwyn Price 7-4 Daryl Gurney

Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith put down a marker to the rest of the Premier League with a titanic tungsten tussle in front of 8,000 fans at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle on Thursday.

The road to Play-Offs night at The O2 began with fireworks in the north-east, with a quick reunion of last month's World Championship finalists at Alexandra Palace, and the duo did not disappoint in a rip-roaring contest won by the Dutch ace. Read the report here

0:18 Chris Dobey got off to a Hollywood start with a 113 checkout in his first leg! Chris Dobey got off to a Hollywood start with a 113 checkout in his first leg!

What did the experts think?

We know Gerwyn can play like that, he just hasn't been himself since the Grand Slam. It's not just his first win in the Premier League, it's his first win since winning the Grand Slam final. He's back winning now and that will help him. Mark Webster on Gerwyn Price

What a superb night of darts that was! Wade was clinical, Price was at his best, Dobey acquitted himself brilliantly to a new experience, MVG...he’s relentless, and Wright and Cross served up a impressive draw. All in all..an excellent start to the Premier League. @SkySportsDarts — Wayne Mardle (@Wayne501Mardle) February 8, 2019

How will the 'contenders' fare?

1:06 We take a look at the nine contenders joining Premier League Darts for the 2019 season We take a look at the nine contenders joining Premier League Darts for the 2019 season

What comes next? Thursday, February 14 at The SSE Hydro, Glasgow Peter Wright vs Michael Smith Rob Cross vs James Wade Raymond van Barneveld vs Gerwyn Price Daryl Gurney vs Glen Durrant Mensur Suljovic vs Michael van Gerwen

The Premier League heads to The SSE Hydro in Glasgow for night two on Thursday, February 14.