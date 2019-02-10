Dave Chisnall win Players Championship 2 on a record-setting day that featured four nine-darters

1:43 MVG hit a nine-darter on Sunday but here are highlights from PL Darts last week MVG hit a nine-darter on Sunday but here are highlights from PL Darts last week

Dave Chisnall, Michael van Gerwen, Chris Dobey and Geert Nentjes hit nine-darters on a spectacular second day of the ProTour.

Chisnall eventually scooped the Players Championship 2 title by beating Glen Durrant in the final on Sunday but the show was stolen by a record-breaking amount of perfect legs.

Chisnall's nine-darter came against Rowby-John Rodriguez in round three, after Nentjes had done the same in a 6-0 win over Mervyn King.

Dobey, who shone in last week's Premier League Darts, then scored his nine-darter against Dave Prins.

Van Gerwen then got in on the act by hitting nine perfect arrows - but he was still beaten 6-3 by Jonny Clayton. That ended the world champion's unbeaten streak that ran back to November.

After the slew of nine-darters, more than have ever been recorded on the same day before, Chisnall eventually took home the top prize.

"I played well today and I think I deserved it because I'm one of those players who never gives up," said Chisnall who won his first PDC title in 18 months.

"I beat James Wade and Jonny Clayton in good games and followed it up with a win over a three-time Lakeside champion in Glen, who is obviously a great player.

"Of course, you need a bit of luck to win these tournaments but today I thought I made the most of my chances when I got them and that's what won me this title."

Durrant's run to the final was an impressive effort before he steps into Premier League Darts on Thursday, in place of the injured Gary Anderson. Durrant will play Daryl Gurney.

Players Championship 2

Sunday February 10, Robin Park Tennis Centre, Wigan

Last 16

Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Kim Huybrechts

Jonny Clayton 6-3 Chris Dobey

Dave Chisnall 6-3 Rob Cross

James Wade 6-3 Krzysztof Ratajski

Ryan Searle 6-2 Steve West

Joe Cullen 6-5 Alan Tabern

John Henderson 6-3 Steve Lennon

Glen Durrant 6-4 Robert Thornton

Quarter-Finals

Jonny Clayton 6-3 Michael van Gerwen

Dave Chisnall 6-5 James Wade

Joe Cullen 6-5 Ryan Searle

Glen Durrant 6-4 John Henderson

Semi-Finals

Dave Chisnall 7-5 Jonny Clayton

Glen Durrant 7-4 Joe Cullen

Final

Dave Chisnall 8-7 Glen Durrant

