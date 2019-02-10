Dave Chisnall win Players Championship 2 on a record-setting day that featured four nine-darters
Durrant reaches the final - he will play at PL Darts on Thursday, live on Sky Sports at 7pm
Last Updated: 10/02/19 8:07pm
Dave Chisnall, Michael van Gerwen, Chris Dobey and Geert Nentjes hit nine-darters on a spectacular second day of the ProTour.
Chisnall eventually scooped the Players Championship 2 title by beating Glen Durrant in the final on Sunday but the show was stolen by a record-breaking amount of perfect legs.
Chisnall's nine-darter came against Rowby-John Rodriguez in round three, after Nentjes had done the same in a 6-0 win over Mervyn King.
Dobey, who shone in last week's Premier League Darts, then scored his nine-darter against Dave Prins.
Van Gerwen then got in on the act by hitting nine perfect arrows - but he was still beaten 6-3 by Jonny Clayton. That ended the world champion's unbeaten streak that ran back to November.
After the slew of nine-darters, more than have ever been recorded on the same day before, Chisnall eventually took home the top prize.
"I played well today and I think I deserved it because I'm one of those players who never gives up," said Chisnall who won his first PDC title in 18 months.
"I beat James Wade and Jonny Clayton in good games and followed it up with a win over a three-time Lakeside champion in Glen, who is obviously a great player.
"Of course, you need a bit of luck to win these tournaments but today I thought I made the most of my chances when I got them and that's what won me this title."
Durrant's run to the final was an impressive effort before he steps into Premier League Darts on Thursday, in place of the injured Gary Anderson. Durrant will play Daryl Gurney.
Players Championship 2
Sunday February 10, Robin Park Tennis Centre, Wigan
Last 16
Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Kim Huybrechts
Jonny Clayton 6-3 Chris Dobey
Dave Chisnall 6-3 Rob Cross
James Wade 6-3 Krzysztof Ratajski
Ryan Searle 6-2 Steve West
Joe Cullen 6-5 Alan Tabern
John Henderson 6-3 Steve Lennon
Glen Durrant 6-4 Robert Thornton
Quarter-Finals
Jonny Clayton 6-3 Michael van Gerwen
Dave Chisnall 6-5 James Wade
Joe Cullen 6-5 Ryan Searle
Glen Durrant 6-4 John Henderson
Semi-Finals
Dave Chisnall 7-5 Jonny Clayton
Glen Durrant 7-4 Joe Cullen
Final
Dave Chisnall 8-7 Glen Durrant
What comes next? Thursday, February 14 at The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
|Peter Wright
|vs
|Michael Smith
|Rob Cross
|vs
|James Wade
|Raymond van Barneveld
|vs
|Gerwyn Price
|Daryl Gurney
|vs
|Glen Durrant
|Mensur Suljovic
|vs
|Michael van Gerwen
