Premier League Darts: How the action unfolded in Cardiff

Michael van Gerwen roared back to the top of Premier League Darts and Gerwyn Price enjoyed the adulation of Cardiff!

Van Gerwen beat Rob Cross, who started the night leading the league, 8-2 to overtake him. But Price was a showstealer - he's accustomed to hearing boos but on Thursday they turned to cheers!

Scroll down for the highlights of Premier League Darts...

Results in Cardiff Mensur Suljovic 8-5 Daryl Gurney Rob Cross 2-8 Michael van Gerwen Michael Smith 5-8 Gerwyn Price Peter Wright 2-8 James Wade

The best checkout

Michael Smith's 170 was the best checkout of the night... until the very next leg, when Gerwyn Price also hit a 170 and went berserk!

Moment of the night

When was the last time you saw Gerwyn Price cheered? Usually the pantomime villain, Price was back in his home country of Wales on Thursday and was finally treated to a warm welcome.

The best interviews

Michael van Gerwen saying Michael van Gerwen things... plus Price getting another cheer.

Tweet of the night

The odds of 170 finishes in two consecutive televised legs are about 80,000:1. We would expect to witness such an event about once every 10 years. — Christopher Kempf (@ochepedia) April 18, 2019

As it stands

As it stands

