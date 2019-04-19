Darts News

Premier League Darts: How the action unfolded in Cardiff

Last Updated: 19/04/19 9:56am
1:48
Michael van Gerwen roared back to the top of Premier League Darts and Gerwyn Price enjoyed the adulation of Cardiff!

Van Gerwen beat Rob Cross, who started the night leading the league, 8-2 to overtake him. But Price was a showstealer - he's accustomed to hearing boos but on Thursday they turned to cheers!

Scroll down for the highlights of Premier League Darts...

Results in Cardiff

Mensur Suljovic 8-5 Daryl Gurney
Rob Cross 2-8 Michael van Gerwen
Michael Smith 5-8 Gerwyn Price
Peter Wright 2-8 James Wade

The best checkout

Michael Smith's 170 was the best checkout of the night... until the very next leg, when Gerwyn Price also hit a 170 and went berserk!
1:03
Moment of the night

When was the last time you saw Gerwyn Price cheered? Usually the pantomime villain, Price was back in his home country of Wales on Thursday and was finally treated to a warm welcome.

0:59
The best interviews

Michael van Gerwen saying Michael van Gerwen things... plus Price getting another cheer.
1:35
2:09
As it stands

What comes next? Night 13 - Thursday, April 25 - Arena Birmingham

Mensur Suljovic vs Michael Smith
Rob Cross vs Gerwyn Price
Daryl Gurney vs Peter Wright
James Wade vs Michael van Gerwen

