Premier League Darts: How the action unfolded in Cardiff
Last Updated: 19/04/19 9:56am
Michael van Gerwen roared back to the top of Premier League Darts and Gerwyn Price enjoyed the adulation of Cardiff!
Van Gerwen beat Rob Cross, who started the night leading the league, 8-2 to overtake him. But Price was a showstealer - he's accustomed to hearing boos but on Thursday they turned to cheers!
Scroll down for the highlights of Premier League Darts...
Results in Cardiff
|Mensur Suljovic
|8-5
|Daryl Gurney
|Rob Cross
|2-8
|Michael van Gerwen
|Michael Smith
|5-8
|Gerwyn Price
|Peter Wright
|2-8
|James Wade
The best checkout
Michael Smith's 170 was the best checkout of the night... until the very next leg, when Gerwyn Price also hit a 170 and went berserk!
DOWNLOAD THE LATEST EPISODE OF THE DARTS SHOW PODCAST
Moment of the night
When was the last time you saw Gerwyn Price cheered? Usually the pantomime villain, Price was back in his home country of Wales on Thursday and was finally treated to a warm welcome.
The best interviews
Michael van Gerwen saying Michael van Gerwen things... plus Price getting another cheer.
Tweet of the night
The odds of 170 finishes in two consecutive televised legs are about 80,000:1. We would expect to witness such an event about once every 10 years.— Christopher Kempf (@ochepedia) April 18, 2019
As it stands
What comes next? Night 13 - Thursday, April 25 - Arena Birmingham
|Mensur Suljovic
|vs
|Michael Smith
|Rob Cross
|vs
|Gerwyn Price
|Daryl Gurney
|vs
|Peter Wright
|James Wade
|vs
|Michael van Gerwen
