2019 Unibet Premier League fixtures
The full schedule for the 2019 Unibet Premier League with all matches live on Sky Sports.
Night One - Thursday, February 7 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
James Wade vs Raymond van Barneveld
Gerwyn Price vs Daryl Gurney
Gary Anderson vs Mensur Suljovic
Michael van Gerwen vs Michael Smith
Peter Wright vs Rob Cross
Night Two - Thursday, February 14 - SSE Hydro, Glasgow
Peter Wright vs Michael Smith
Rob Cross vs James Wade
Raymond van Barneveld vs Gerwyn Price
Daryl Gurney vs Gary Anderson
Mensur Suljovic vs Michael van Gerwen
Night Three - Thursday, February 21 - 3Arena, Dublin
Gerwyn Price vs James Wade
Gary Anderson vs Peter Wright
Michael van Gerwen vs Rob Cross
Michael Smith vs Daryl Gurney
Mensur Suljovic vs Raymond van Barneveld
Night Four - Thursday, February 28 - Westpoint Exeter
Gary Anderson vs Gerwyn Price
Daryl Gurney vs Rob Cross
Mensur Suljovic vs Peter Wright
Michael van Gerwen vs James Wade
Michael Smith vs Raymond van Barneveld
Night Five - Thursday, March 7 - BHGE Arena, Aberdeen
Michael Smith vs Rob Cross
Daryl Gurney vs James Wade
Mensur Suljovic vs Gerwyn Price
Raymond van Barneveld vs Peter Wright
Michael van Gerwen vs Gary Anderson
Night Six - Thursday, March 14 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
Gary Anderson vs Michael Smith
James Wade vs Mensur Suljovic
Rob Cross vs Raymond van Barneveld
Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen
Peter Wright vs Daryl Gurney
Night Seven - Thursday, March 21 - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
Gerwyn Price vs Rob Cross
James Wade vs Peter Wright
Michael van Gerwen vs Daryl Gurney
Michael Smith vs Mensur Suljovic
Gary Anderson vs Raymond van Barneveld
Night Eight - Wednesday, March 27 - Rotterdam Ahoy
Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith
James Wade vs Gary Anderson
Rob Cross vs Mensur Suljovic
Peter Wright vs Michael van Gerwen
Raymond van Barneveld vs Daryl Gurney
Judgement Night - Thursday, March 28 - Rotterdam Ahoy
Daryl Gurney vs Mensur Suljovic
Peter Wright vs Gerwyn Price
Rob Cross vs Gary Anderson
Raymond van Barneveld vs Michael van Gerwen
James Wade vs Michael Smith
Fixtures for Nights 10-16 will be confirmed following Judgement Night.
Night 10 - Thursday, April 4 - SSE Arena, Belfast
Night 11 - Thursday, April 11 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
Night 12 - Thursday, April 18 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
Night 13 - Thursday, April 25 - Arena Birmingham
Night 14 - Thursday, May 2 - Manchester Arena
Night 15 - Thursday, May 9 - FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield
Night 16 - Thursday, May 16 - First Direct Arena, Leeds
Play-Offs - Thursday, May 23 - The O2, London
