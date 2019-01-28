2019 Unibet Premier League fixtures

Gary Anderson and Michael van Gerwen are in Premier League action as 16 weeks of darts gets under way

The full schedule for the 2019 Unibet Premier League with all matches live on Sky Sports.

Night One - Thursday, February 7 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

James Wade vs Raymond van Barneveld

Gerwyn Price vs Daryl Gurney

Gary Anderson vs Mensur Suljovic

Michael van Gerwen vs Michael Smith

Peter Wright vs Rob Cross

Night Two - Thursday, February 14 - SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Peter Wright vs Michael Smith

Rob Cross vs James Wade

Raymond van Barneveld vs Gerwyn Price

Daryl Gurney vs Gary Anderson

Mensur Suljovic vs Michael van Gerwen

5:20 PDC chairman Barry Hearn reveals the players who will be competing in the 2019 Premier League. PDC chairman Barry Hearn reveals the players who will be competing in the 2019 Premier League.

Night Three - Thursday, February 21 - 3Arena, Dublin

Gerwyn Price vs James Wade

Gary Anderson vs Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen vs Rob Cross

Michael Smith vs Daryl Gurney

Mensur Suljovic vs Raymond van Barneveld

Night Four - Thursday, February 28 - Westpoint Exeter

Daryl Gurney is back for a second year in the Premier League

Gary Anderson vs Gerwyn Price

Daryl Gurney vs Rob Cross

Mensur Suljovic vs Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen vs James Wade

Michael Smith vs Raymond van Barneveld

Night Five - Thursday, March 7 - BHGE Arena, Aberdeen

Rob Cross will be hoping to improve on a Premier League semi-final in his debut year

Michael Smith vs Rob Cross

Daryl Gurney vs James Wade

Mensur Suljovic vs Gerwyn Price

Raymond van Barneveld vs Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen vs Gary Anderson

Night Six - Thursday, March 14 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Gary Anderson vs Michael Smith

James Wade vs Mensur Suljovic

Rob Cross vs Raymond van Barneveld

Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen

Peter Wright vs Daryl Gurney

Night Seven - Thursday, March 21 - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

Peter Wright is chasing a second major title

Gerwyn Price vs Rob Cross

James Wade vs Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen vs Daryl Gurney

Michael Smith vs Mensur Suljovic

Gary Anderson vs Raymond van Barneveld

Night Eight - Wednesday, March 27 - Rotterdam Ahoy

Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith

James Wade vs Gary Anderson

Rob Cross vs Mensur Suljovic

Peter Wright vs Michael van Gerwen

Raymond van Barneveld vs Daryl Gurney

Judgement Night - Thursday, March 28 - Rotterdam Ahoy

MvG and Barney will duke it out in Rotterdam

Daryl Gurney vs Mensur Suljovic

Peter Wright vs Gerwyn Price

Rob Cross vs Gary Anderson

Raymond van Barneveld vs Michael van Gerwen

James Wade vs Michael Smith

Fixtures for Nights 10-16 will be confirmed following Judgement Night.

Night 10 - Thursday, April 4 - SSE Arena, Belfast

Night 11 - Thursday, April 11 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Night 12 - Thursday, April 18 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Night 13 - Thursday, April 25 - Arena Birmingham

Night 14 - Thursday, May 2 - Manchester Arena

Night 15 - Thursday, May 9 - FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

Night 16 - Thursday, May 16 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Play-Offs - Thursday, May 23 - The O2, London

