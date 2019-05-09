Premier League Darts: Rob Cross tops the table ahead of Michael van Gerwen

Rob Cross still leads Michael van Gerwen at the top of Premier League Darts but both men qualified for the play-offs on Thursday in Sheffield.

Cross will end Van Gerwen's six-year run of topping the league phase heading into the season finale if he wins his final match before the play-offs next week in Leeds.

Gerwyn Price and Daryl Gurney became embroiled in an on-stage confrontation, too…

Michael Smith 7-7 James Wade

Wade led for the first time in the match at 6-5 on account of Smith's wastefulness. Smith earlier missed five darts for a 6-4 lead.

Wade struck a 161 finish on the bullseye but bottom-of-the-table Smith bit back to earn a draw.

Mensur Suljovic 4-8 Rob Cross

Cross only required a draw to guarantee himself a play-off finish and duly roared into a 3-0 lead.

Cross nailed a 126 on the bull and coasted to victory, cementing his spot at the top of the league that has belonged to Van Gerwen by the conclusion of the past six seasons.

Suljovic remains in fourth, in the play-off hunt.

Daryl Gurney 7-7 Gerwyn Price

A bust-up kicked off moments after Gurney sealed a draw in a bad-tempered match against Price.

Price had led 6-3 but taunted the crowd when he checked out, only to miss four darts for the match.

Gurney then mocked Price when he sealed a point and they pushed and shoved each other.

Michael van Gerwen 8-1 Peter Wright

Van Gerwen smashed in 105 and 102 finishes to build an early three-leg lead. A 13-dart leg further extended his dominance against 'Snakebite' whose play-off hopes had already ended.

Defending champion Van Gerwen rampages past Wright but now has one more week to overtake Cross, and top the league phase for a seventh year in a row.

What comes next? Night 16 - Thursday, May 16 - First Direct Arena, Leeds Gerwyn Price vs Peter Wright James Wade vs Rob Cross Michael van Gerwen vs Mensur Suljovic Daryl Gurney vs Michael Smith

