PODCAST: The Darts Show Episode 14

The Darts Show podcast

Michael van Gerwen discusses his latest Euro Tour title, Ian McCulloch lifts the lid on a friendship with Colin Lloyd and Jaws offers a guiding hand to Luke Humphries.

With Michael Bridge the latest to take a sabbatical, Paul Prenderville is back and steps into the presenter's chair to talk tungsten with former world No 1 Colin Lloyd.

On the menu for discussion are the state of play in the Premier League, Van Gerwen's return to dominance and Humphries' weekend admission that he plans to take a break from darts.

We also dip into Lloydy's celebrity contacts book (!) for a chat with former world No 16 snooker star Ian McCulloch.

Michael van Gerwen - four titles from six tournaments this year and back on top of the Premier League, we discuss MvG's dominance and hear from the world champion after back-to-back titles in Germany.

Colin Lloyd - Jaws says it's time for Ian White to deliver on the biggest TV stage, he hopes that Barney's latest flash of form may last longer than his last and he answers the pick of your questions.

Ian McCulloch - with former Tottenham and Ajax star Rafael van der Vaart set to venture into the world of darts and snooker on the menu at the moment, we talk to the 2005 World Championship semi-finalist on the difference between team and individual sport, as well as pick up a tale or two about his good friend Jaws.

Premier League latest - we look back on the last fortnight and check in on the state of play with three weeks of the regular season to go

Luke Humphries - the star of the Development Tour for the last two years made a frank admission over the weekend and Lloydy is on hand to offer some advice to 'Cool Hand'.

