Premier League Darts: Michael van Gerwen tops table heading into Manchester

James Wade and Gerwyn Price meet in an important battle with play-off contention at stake when Premier League Darts hits Manchester on Thursday at 7pm, live on Sky Sports.

Michael van Gerwen faces Daryl Gurney, Peter Wright plays Mensur Suljovic and Rob Cross faces Michael Smith.

Here's everything you need to know…

James Wade v Gerwyn Price

Perhaps the highest stakes of the night come when Wade meets Price in a battle of two out of the three players locked on 15 points.

Either Wade (third in the table) and Price (fourth) could be overtaken by fifth-placed Mensur Suljovic.

Wade has won six of their previous meetings, Price three. They drew in their only previous Premier League meeting, earlier this season.

Daryl Gurney v Michael van Gerwen

Van Gerwen reclaimed top spot last week and defends that status against Gurney, who is still only one point outside of the play-offs.

Now the bad news for Gurney…

Van Gerwen has won 18 of their 23 previous meetings!

But the good news?

Gurney has won both of their most recent two matches, including once in the Premier League this year.

Peter Wright v Mensur Suljovic

Suljovic will fancy getting himself back into the play-off spots by beating bottom-of-the-table 'Snakebite'.

Suljovic beat Wright earlier this season in the same competition.

Wright's bad luck was summed up last week when he was the only player who failed to take a point!

Rob Cross v Michael Smith

Smith's play-off hopes have probably already gone and will definitely be over if he fails to stop Cross winning a 12th out 15 career meetings.

Three of Cross' 11 wins so far against Smith have come in the Premier League.

Cross was the top of the league until he was overtaken by Van Gerwen a fortnight ago so will still harbour hopes of topping the pile.

