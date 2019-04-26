Steve Beaton lands nine-dart finish at the German Darts Open

Steve Beaton landed a nine-dart finish in Germany on Friday

Darts Legend Steve Beaton landed a nine-dart finish during his 6-3 win over Kirk Shepherd at the German Darts Open on Friday afternoon.

The 55-year-old former world champion scored 177 and 180 before taking out 144 in the second leg of his impressive victory, setting up a second-round tie on Saturday with Gerwyn Price in Saarbrucken.

The nine-darter was the third of the year on the European Tour circuit, following perfect legs from Michael van Gerwen and James Wade in previous events, and the 20th on the PDC circuit in 2019.

"It's nice to hit a nine-darter on the European circuit," said Beaton, a UK Open quarter-finalist last month. "All I'm thinking about at the time is winning the game but it shows I've still got it!"

