Michael van Gerwen has no complaints after draw with James Wade in Birmingham

Michael van Gerwen said he had no complaints after drawing 7-7 with James Wade in a Premier League classic in Birmingham on Thursday night.

In-form Wade, who recently won three Players Championship titles, went 7-5 in front as he attempted to become just the second player to record two regular-season victories over Van Gerwen, having beaten the Dutchman 7-3 in Exeter in February.

However, on his 30th birthday, Van Gerwen reeled off successive 12 and 13-dart legs just when he needed them to secure a 7-7 draw.

That was enough to maintain his one-point lead at the the top of the table ahead of Rob Cross, who drew with Gerwyn Price.

Van Gerwen, who ended the match with an average of almost 107 and finished with seven doubles from 10 attempts, said: "It's a point but I can only blame myself for that but it was a good game," said Van Gerwen.

"I broke his throw straight away but he had two phenomenal 121 finishes. He was throwing on confidence and feeling, and it was tough but a draw wasn't too bad and I can't really complain."

Of course I want to win my last few matches and finish off the season well. Michael van Gerwen

The Dutchman, who plays Daryl Gurney, Peter Wright and Mensur Suljovic in his last three games of the regular season, remains determined to stay ahead of Rob Cross and maintain his incredible record of finishing top of the table since 2013.

"To be fair it's a two-point gap at the top of the table between me and Rob Cross because my leg difference is a bit big, but of course I want to win my last few matches and finish off the season well," Van Gerwen added.

