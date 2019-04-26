Premier League Darts: How the drama unfolded in Birmingham
By Josh Gorton
Last Updated: 25/04/19 11:05pm
Michael van Gerwen fought back to claim a point against James Wade and retain top spot in the Premier League on a dramatic night of action in Birmingham.
It was an evening dominated by 7-7 draws, with Daryl Gurney the only player to register maximum points as the Premier League roadshow rolled into the Midlands.
Mensur Suljovic produced a stirring comeback to deny Michael Smith a much-needed win, while Rob Cross survived four match darts to salvage a share of the spoils against Gerwyn Price.
However, Wade and Van Gerwen contested one of the games of this year's competition in the evening's finale, as the race for a top-four spot took a number of twists and turns.
Here are the best bits from a night of thrills and spills at the Arena Birmingham...
The best checkout
There were 13 ton-plus finishes hit in Birmingham, but Peter Wright produced the highest of the evening, taking out a brilliant 124 on the bullseye against Gurney. However, it did not stop Snakebite from suffering his third straight league defeat.
Moment of the night
It was a case of darting deja vu for Wade, who produced brilliant 121 finishes on the bull in consecutive legs in his pulsating draw against Van Gerwen, which saw him reclaim his spot in the top four.
The birthday boy
Van Gerwen celebrated his 30th birthday in Birmingham by playing his part in a Premier League classic. MVG was forced to recover from 7-5 down and 'The Machine' joked that he presented the Dutchman with a gift to mark the occasion.
Tweet of the night
Three draws out of four tonight in Birmingham really sums up this year's PL. No-one running away with it and six players still in genuine contention for the play-offs. Would take a brave person to pick their four with any confidence!— Matthew Porter (@MattPorter_PDC) April 25, 2019
As it stands
With just three weeks of league action remaining, the top-four race could not be closer. Wade, Price and Suljovic are all locked on 15 points, but Gurney remains firmly in the play-off hunt after his win over Wright.
