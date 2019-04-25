Michael van Gerwen held by James Wade as draws dominate in Birmingham

Michael van Gerwen was held to a draw by James Wade on his 30th birthday

Birthday boy Michael van Gerwen was forced to settle for a point against James Wade as draws dominated the Premier League at Arena Birmingham on Thursday night.

With three nights left to play, the battle is on for the four places in the Play-Offs at The O2 on May 23, with just four points separating the four players placed second to sixth.

Gerwyn Price failed to take four match darts against Rob Cross as they drew the second match of the evening, while Mensur Suljovic battled back from 6-2 down to rescue a draw against last year's runner-up Michael Smith in the opener. Daryl Gurney was the big winner of the night as he moved into contention with an important win over Peter Wright.

1:05 A round-up of all the action from Week 13 of the Premier League in Birmingham A round-up of all the action from Week 13 of the Premier League in Birmingham

James Wade 7-7 Michael van Gerwen

1:24 Michael van Gerwen said he could not can't complain about the result after being held to a draw by James Wade Michael van Gerwen said he could not can't complain about the result after being held to a draw by James Wade

Van Gerwen was determined to celebrate his 30th birthday in style and came out with a cool 13-darter, but Wade responded with two consecutive 121 bull finishes.

The world No 1 was feeling the pressure from 'The Machine' who was motoring with an average a smidgen over 105 but the Dutchman responded with a fine 117 to level it up at 4-4.

0:33 Wade struck with successive 121 checkouts against MVG Wade struck with successive 121 checkouts against MVG

Van Gerwen, who claimed his 30th European Tour title in Germany at the weekend, pinned a superb 107 to make it 5-5, but Wade responded again for a ninth successive hold of throw before applying the squeeze to clean up 68 for a 14-dart break.

0:10 MVG's 107 checkout was top quality in a high-quality contest MVG's 107 checkout was top quality in a high-quality contest

But MVG came back firing to hit back in a dozen darts and he secured a hard-fought draw thanks to D16.

Rob Cross 7-7 Gerwyn Price

1:03 Rob Cross felt Gerwyn Price threw the match away as he managed to snatch a draw Rob Cross felt Gerwyn Price threw the match away as he managed to snatch a draw

Former world champion Cross opened proceedings with a 120 finish, but Price responded with a 101.

The class was oozing from Cross' arrows as he landed a stunning 108 to move 3-1 up. But gritty Welshman Price was not going away and he struck back by winning the next four legs to take a 5-3 lead.

0:13 Cross opened the match with the second 120 of the night Cross opened the match with the second 120 of the night

In a fascinating clash, Price showed composure under pressure to hit D10 for a 6-4 advantage before a timely maximum, followed by 58 in two darts, put him on course for a win. However, he spurned four darts for maximum points and paid the price as Cross landed D16 for a share of the spoils.

0:32 This Cross 108 finish was a thing of beauty! This Cross 108 finish was a thing of beauty!

Mensur Suljovic 7-7 Michael Smith

Smith made an electrifying start as he took a 3-1 lead in the opening game of the night but Suljovic was clinging onto his coat-tails in a match of fine margins.

0:15 Suljovic nailed this fine 120 checkout as he mounted a comeback Suljovic nailed this fine 120 checkout as he mounted a comeback

Both players were averaging over a ton and, despite a frustrating seventh leg, 'Bully Boy' landed D5 for what appeared a crucial double break of throw. The Austrian had other ideas, though, and he sank 120 before finishes of 84 and 58 put him within one leg of his opponent at 6-5.

0:24 Suljovic moved up to 15 points as this 116 checkout guaranteed him a point Suljovic moved up to 15 points as this 116 checkout guaranteed him a point

He soon levelled things up after hitting D15 before a stunning 116 guaranteed him an unlikely point. Smith held his nerve to land D8 with his last dart in hand to salvage a draw.

Daryl Gurney 8-4 Peter Wright

1:43 Daryl Gurney says he had to win his game against Peter Wright to keep himself in the hunt for the Play-Offs Daryl Gurney says he had to win his game against Peter Wright to keep himself in the hunt for the Play-Offs

Another week, another set of darts for Wright, and although things started well for him, Gurney quickly reeled him in with finishes of 104 and 101 for a 3-2 advantage.

0:21 Wright's fabulous 124 was the finish of the match, but Gurney got the better of him in the end Wright's fabulous 124 was the finish of the match, but Gurney got the better of him in the end

A magnificent 124 on the bullseye from 'Snakebite' pegged things back to 4-4, but Northern Irishman Gurney put himself in prime position with a 116 checkout for a 6-4 lead before pinning D8 and then completing the job thanks to a nerveless 81 on D13.

