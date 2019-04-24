World Cup of Darts: PDC confirm more players for 2019 event in Hamburg

Paul Lim led Singapore to a shock first round victory over top seeds Scotland in 2017

The legendary Paul Lim will make his sixth consecutive World Cup of Darts appearance this year, after the PDC confirmed the latest list of players that will represent their countries at this year's event in Hamburg.

The World Cup of Darts will see 32 nations appearing at the Barclaycard Arena from June 5-8, as the two-player teams prepare to compete in a series of singles and doubles matches.

The list of participating nations were revealed in March and a number of those countries have confirmed their representatives, with Lim headlining the list of qualifiers.

The 65-year-old, who landed the first ever World Championship nine-darter in 1990, will once again team up with his namesake Harith Lim for 2017 quarter-finalists Singapore.

Seigo Asada, who currently occupies second spot on the PDC Asian Tour Order of Merit, will be joined in the Japanese team by the experienced Haruki Muramatsu, who has been a World Cup ever-present since making his debut in 2012.

Asian Tour Order of Merit leader Royden Lam will be partnered by Kai Fan Leung for former quarter-finalists Hong Kong, while the Philippines are represented by Lourence Ilagan and Noel Malicdem, who both featured at the recent PDC World Championship.

Devon Petersen will once again lead South Africa's World Cup charge as he teams up with debutant Vernon Bouwers, who came through the annual Last Man Standing qualifier.

Devon Petersen has been an ever-present for South Africa at the World Cup of Darts

Elsewhere, Cody Harris, who will feature in a World Series event in Auckland this August, will compete alongside Haupai Puha for New Zealand, with Puha leading the way on the DPNZ rankings.

Karel Sedlacek, who reached his maiden European Tour quarter-final in Munich over the weekend, teams up with Pavel Jirkal for the Czech Republic, while Hungary's side is comprised of Janos Vegso and Pal Szekely, who makes his European Tour debut in Zwolle in May.

Andrea Micheletti and Stefano Tomassetti progressed through the Italian qualifier, while Greece's number one John Michael will be partnered by Veniamin Symeonidis for the second year in succession.

Further competing teams for the World Cup of Darts will be confirmed following the cut-off in mid-May, with Netherlands looking to win the title for a third consecutive year.

