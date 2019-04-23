Premier League Darts: Michael van Gerwen faces James Wade in Birmingham
Live coverage from Arena Birmingham begins on Thursday at 7pm on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event
Last Updated: 23/04/19 6:37am
Reigning champion Michael van Gerwen will meet in-form James Wade in the headline contest as the Premier League heads to Birmingham.
What comes next? Night 13 - Thursday, April 25 - Arena Birmingham
|Mensur Suljovic
|vs
|Michael Smith
|Rob Cross
|vs
|Gerwyn Price
|Daryl Gurney
|vs
|Peter Wright
|James Wade
|vs
|Michael van Gerwen
2019 Premier League Darts table
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Leg difference
|Points
|Michael van Gerwen
|12
|8
|2
|2
|+13
|18
|Rob Cross
|12
|8
|1
|3
|+17
|17
|James Wade
|12
|5
|4
|3
|+14
|14
|Gerwyn Price
|12
|5
|4
|3
|+5
|14
|Mensur Suljovic
|12
|6
|2
|4
|+4
|14
|Daryl Gurney
|12
|5
|2
|5
|-5
|12
|Peter Wright
|12
|2
|5
|5
|-14
|9
|Michael Smith
|12
|3
|2
|7
|-14
|8
Mensur Suljovic vs Michael Smith
Head-to-head record: 9-6
Suljovic maintained his hopes of a top-four finish with an 8-5 victory over play-off rival Daryl Gurney in an untidy affair at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena.
The Austrian sits level with James Wade and Gerwyn Price on 14 points, but outside the top four on legs difference and will know the importance of a second consecutive victory against bottom-of-the-table Smith.
'Bully Boy' came into this year's edition with plenty of confidence after his run to the World Championship final and runner-up finish last year but last week's defeat to Price appears to have ended his hopes of another play-off appearance.
Rob Cross vs Gerwyn Price
Head-to-head record: 4-2
Price enjoyed a warm reception from his home faithful in Cardiff and the backing appeared to inspire him to produce some great darts, including a near nine-darter, to remain unbeaten in his last four matches.
A year on from a winless debut campaign and 'The Iceman' appears to be relishing the challenge of competing on these stages, but will need another strong performance against Cross.
The 2018 world champion was usurped at the top of the table by Van Gerwen after an 8-2 defeat but continues to sit in a healthy position with four games left of the campaign and won when the pair met in Berlin.
Daryl Gurney vs Peter Wright
Head-to-head record: 7-3-14
Gurney was far from his best in an error-strewn performance in Cardiff and will want an immediate winning response to aid his top-four bid.
'Superchin' came from 6-3 behind to claim a draw when he met Wright in Nottingham and knows the latest round of fixtures is a good chance to move up the table with two of top-four facing each other.
Wright has only picked up three draws from his past seven matches and is battling to avoid finishing bottom of the table, with just four weeks left before the Play-Offs at The O2 in London.
James Wade vs Michael van Gerwen
Head-to-head record: 16-34
Van Gerwen looks to be back to somewhere near his best and remains on course to finish top of the pack for a seventh successive season in the Premier League.
The three-time champion was unconvincing at the start of the campaign but the manner of his victory against Cross, during which he won eight legs on the bounce, will have provided a huge confidence boost.
Wade is enjoying a rich vein for form and his success on the Pro Tour should mean for an entertaining and tight contest with Van Gerwen, who he beat in Exeter back in February.
