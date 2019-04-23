Premier League Darts: Michael van Gerwen faces James Wade in Birmingham

Michael van Gerwen lost to James Wade earlier in the Premier League campaign

Reigning champion Michael van Gerwen will meet in-form James Wade in the headline contest as the Premier League heads to Birmingham.

What comes next? Night 13 - Thursday, April 25 - Arena Birmingham Mensur Suljovic vs Michael Smith Rob Cross vs Gerwyn Price Daryl Gurney vs Peter Wright James Wade vs Michael van Gerwen

2019 Premier League Darts table Played Won Drawn Lost Leg difference Points Michael van Gerwen 12 8 2 2 +13 18 Rob Cross 12 8 1 3 +17 17 James Wade 12 5 4 3 +14 14 Gerwyn Price 12 5 4 3 +5 14 Mensur Suljovic 12 6 2 4 +4 14 Daryl Gurney 12 5 2 5 -5 12 Peter Wright 12 2 5 5 -14 9 Michael Smith 12 3 2 7 -14 8

Mensur Suljovic vs Michael Smith

Head-to-head record: 9-6

Suljovic maintained his hopes of a top-four finish with an 8-5 victory over play-off rival Daryl Gurney in an untidy affair at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena.

Mensur Suljovic has the top-four in his sights

The Austrian sits level with James Wade and Gerwyn Price on 14 points, but outside the top four on legs difference and will know the importance of a second consecutive victory against bottom-of-the-table Smith.

'Bully Boy' came into this year's edition with plenty of confidence after his run to the World Championship final and runner-up finish last year but last week's defeat to Price appears to have ended his hopes of another play-off appearance.

Rob Cross vs Gerwyn Price

Head-to-head record: 4-2

Price enjoyed a warm reception from his home faithful in Cardiff and the backing appeared to inspire him to produce some great darts, including a near nine-darter, to remain unbeaten in his last four matches.

A year on from a winless debut campaign and 'The Iceman' appears to be relishing the challenge of competing on these stages, but will need another strong performance against Cross.

The 2018 world champion was usurped at the top of the table by Van Gerwen after an 8-2 defeat but continues to sit in a healthy position with four games left of the campaign and won when the pair met in Berlin.

Daryl Gurney vs Peter Wright

Head-to-head record: 7-3-14

Daryl Gurney will be targeting an improved performance against Peter Wright in Birmingham

Gurney was far from his best in an error-strewn performance in Cardiff and will want an immediate winning response to aid his top-four bid.

'Superchin' came from 6-3 behind to claim a draw when he met Wright in Nottingham and knows the latest round of fixtures is a good chance to move up the table with two of top-four facing each other.

Wright has only picked up three draws from his past seven matches and is battling to avoid finishing bottom of the table, with just four weeks left before the Play-Offs at The O2 in London.

James Wade vs Michael van Gerwen

Head-to-head record: 16-34

Van Gerwen looks to be back to somewhere near his best and remains on course to finish top of the pack for a seventh successive season in the Premier League.

Michael van Gerwen is back at the summit of the Premier League

The three-time champion was unconvincing at the start of the campaign but the manner of his victory against Cross, during which he won eight legs on the bounce, will have provided a huge confidence boost.

Wade is enjoying a rich vein for form and his success on the Pro Tour should mean for an entertaining and tight contest with Van Gerwen, who he beat in Exeter back in February.

