Gerwyn Price says finishing in the top four of the Premier League is 'possible'

Gerwyn Price delighted his home crowd with a fine win over Michael Smith

Gerwyn Price believes his chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League are a strong possibility after a rousing win in Cardiff on Thursday.

Price delighted his home fans with an 8-5 win over Michael Smith in a match which saw both men land maximum 170 checkouts.

Smith managed the finish in the third leg as he edged 2-1 up before Price replied immediately in the next leg to pull level.

Price broke to go 5-4 up in the ninth and he extended that into a 7-4 advantage before eventually wrapping up a victory which keeps him fourth in the table, level on 14 points with third-placed James Wade, one leg ahead of Mensur Suljovic (14 points), and Daryl Gurney (12 points).

1:03 Watch as Michael Smith and Gerwyn Price both netted 'The Big Fish' in successive legs! Watch as Michael Smith and Gerwyn Price both netted 'The Big Fish' in successive legs!

What comes next? Night 13 - Thursday, April 25 - Arena Birmingham Mensur Suljovic vs Michael Smith Rob Cross vs Gerwyn Price Daryl Gurney vs Peter Wright James Wade vs Michael van Gerwen

The Welshman faces Rob Cross, Wade, Gurney, and Peter Wright over remaining four weeks of the season before the conclusion of the Premier League at London's O2 on Thursday, May 23.

Price believes he has every chance of making it to Play-Offs after his latest victory, saying all he wants to do is "keep winning".

The crowd were fantastic and helped me through. It means a lot to me and I played some pretty decent darts too I think. Price was inspired playing in front of his home fans

"I'm thrilled to get a win and especially in Cardiff," said Price. "The crowd were fantastic and helped me through. It means a lot to me and I played some pretty decent darts too I think.

"I never feel pressure but early in that game I was up against it. I settled down and I'm glad I got over the line. The 170 was crucial and a big shot in the game.

"Michael stuck to his guns and played pretty well but thankfully I got the win. I'm targeting the top four and I think it's possible but I want to keep winning."

DOWNLOAD THE LATEST EPISODE OF THE DARTS SHOW PODCAST

Live Premier League Darts Live on

The Premier League continues as we head to Arena Birmingham on Thursday, April 25. You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsDarts and get all the latest news, previews and interviews www.skysports.com/darts