Premier League Darts: Michael van Gerwen back to top of table with win over Rob Cross

Michael van Gerwen steamrolled Rob Cross 8-2 and overtook him at the top of Premier League Darts in Cardiff on Thursday.

The world No 1 has topped the table for the past six years heading into the final night and is back on course to do so again.

He had trailed Cross by one point heading into Thursday but put in a brilliant performance to reassert control.

Results in Cardiff Mensur Suljovic 8-5 Daryl Gurney Rob Cross 2-8 Michael van Gerwen Michael Smith 5-8 Gerwyn Price Peter Wright 2-8 James Wade

Mensur Suljovic 8-5 Daryl Gurney

Suljovic kept pressure on the top four with a methodical win over Gurney, in which a 105 checkout was the highlight.

Rob Cross 2-8 Michael van Gerwen

Cross went 2-0 up but crucially missed a 125 finish for a third leg in a row. Van Gerwen turned the match on its head in the blink of an eye and went 3-2 up.

Van Gerwen had suddenly found his rhythm and a brilliant 12 darts secured a fifth consecutive leg.

With both players then stuck on 40, Van Gerwen reached the finish line first to go 6-2 up. With Cross' race run, the world No 1 sauntered back to the pinnacle of the league.

Michael Smith 5-8 Gerwyn Price

Price stole the show in his home country of Wales with a standout victory to the delight of the crowd.

Often booed for his on-stage antics, Price was in the rare position of being favoured but responded with a victory that kept him in the play-off hunt.

A stunning moment saw Smith hit a 170, only for Price to repeat the trick in the very next leg. An 11-dart leg closed the show.

Peter Wright 2-8 James Wade

Wade ground out a victory to keep himself from dropping out of the play-off spots against 'Snakebite', who used bizarre rubber darts.

As it stands

What comes next? Night 13 - Thursday, April 25 - Arena Birmingham Mensur Suljovic vs Michael Smith Rob Cross vs Gerwyn Price Daryl Gurney vs Peter Wright James Wade vs Michael van Gerwen

The Premier League continues as we head to Arena Birmingham on Thursday, April 25.