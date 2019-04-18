Premier League Darts: Michael van Gerwen back to top of table with win over Rob Cross
Last Updated: 19/04/19 7:16am
Michael van Gerwen steamrolled Rob Cross 8-2 and overtook him at the top of Premier League Darts in Cardiff on Thursday.
The world No 1 has topped the table for the past six years heading into the final night and is back on course to do so again.
He had trailed Cross by one point heading into Thursday but put in a brilliant performance to reassert control.
Results in Cardiff
|Mensur Suljovic
|8-5
|Daryl Gurney
|Rob Cross
|2-8
|Michael van Gerwen
|Michael Smith
|5-8
|Gerwyn Price
|Peter Wright
|2-8
|James Wade
Live Premier League Darts
April 25, 2019, 7:00pm
Live on
DOWNLOAD THE LATEST EPISODE OF THE DARTS SHOW PODCAST
Mensur Suljovic 8-5 Daryl Gurney
Suljovic kept pressure on the top four with a methodical win over Gurney, in which a 105 checkout was the highlight.
Rob Cross 2-8 Michael van Gerwen
Cross went 2-0 up but crucially missed a 125 finish for a third leg in a row. Van Gerwen turned the match on its head in the blink of an eye and went 3-2 up.
Van Gerwen had suddenly found his rhythm and a brilliant 12 darts secured a fifth consecutive leg.
With both players then stuck on 40, Van Gerwen reached the finish line first to go 6-2 up. With Cross' race run, the world No 1 sauntered back to the pinnacle of the league.
Michael Smith 5-8 Gerwyn Price
Price stole the show in his home country of Wales with a standout victory to the delight of the crowd.
Often booed for his on-stage antics, Price was in the rare position of being favoured but responded with a victory that kept him in the play-off hunt.
A stunning moment saw Smith hit a 170, only for Price to repeat the trick in the very next leg. An 11-dart leg closed the show.
Peter Wright 2-8 James Wade
Wade ground out a victory to keep himself from dropping out of the play-off spots against 'Snakebite', who used bizarre rubber darts.
What comes next? Night 13 - Thursday, April 25 - Arena Birmingham
|Mensur Suljovic
|vs
|Michael Smith
|Rob Cross
|vs
|Gerwyn Price
|Daryl Gurney
|vs
|Peter Wright
|James Wade
|vs
|Michael van Gerwen
The Premier League continues as we head to Arena Birmingham on Thursday, April 25. You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsDarts and get all the latest news, previews and interviews www.skysports.com/darts