Michael van Gerwen happy to knock Rob Cross off top spot in Premier League

Reigning champion Michael van Gerwen was delighted to knock world No 2 Rob Cross off top spot in the Premier League after winning eight straight legs to produce another dominant performance at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.

Van Gerwen lost the first two legs in their top-of-the-table clash and was a double away from falling 3-0 behind before a stirring comeback saw him triumph 8-2.

The Dutchman's cruise to victory included a 12-dart leg and he averaged of 107.87 in returning to the top of the table in style.

I put him under pressure and I'm really proud of that performance. MVG on dismantling Cross in Cardiff

"It's nice to be back at the top of the table and it's good for my confidence," said Van Gerwen. "Rob's one of my biggest rivals and I think I played well, so I deserve this.

"It's really important to me because I've been top for the last five years and that's why this game was important for me to knock him off the top.

"Rob kicked off quite well and his finishing was good but he had one chance with the 125 to go 3-0 up and then I took advantage.

"I put him under pressure and I'm really proud of that performance. I kept going and didn't make a lot of mistakes, and it felt good."

