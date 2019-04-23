Michael van Gerwen wins German Darts Grand Prix for 30th European title
Michael van Gerwen won an incredible 30th European Tour title of his career as he retained his German Darts Grand Prix title in Munich, beating Simon Whitlock 8-3 in the final.
The world champion, who turns 30 himself on Thursday, was rampant in the final - averaging 106.45 as he charged to a 5-0 lead before cruising to victory.
"I'm absolutely delighted to retain my title here in Munich and clinch a 30th European Tour title," said the Dutchman.
"This is a great achievement for me. I wasn't at my best at the start of this evening, but I did the right things at the right times and always felt confident.
"Simon is a great player and I'm just happy to get past him and win another title for my fans."
This milestone 30th European Tour title for Van Gerwen puts him 24 ahead in the record books of his nearest competitor Peter Wright, with six.
Third Round
Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Stephen Bunting
Ted Evetts 6-4 Ricky Evans
Rob Cross 6-5 Daryl Gurney
Mensur Suljovic 6-5 Dave Chisnall
Karel Sedlacek 6-5 Darren Webster
Max Hopp 6-3 Kim Huybrechts
Joe Cullen 6-4 Ritchie Edhouse
Simon Whitlock 6-4 Ross Smith
Quarter-Finals
Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Ted Evetts
Rob Cross 6-5 Mensur Suljovic
Max Hopp 6-5 Karel Sedlacek
Simon Whitlock 6-1 Joe Cullen
Semi-Finals
Michael van Gerwen 7-1 Rob Cross
Simon Whitlock 7-6 Max Hopp
Final
Michael van Gerwen 8-3 Simon Whitlock
What comes next? Night 13 - Thursday, April 25 - Arena Birmingham
|Mensur Suljovic
|vs
|Michael Smith
|Rob Cross
|vs
|Gerwyn Price
|Daryl Gurney
|vs
|Peter Wright
|James Wade
|vs
|Michael van Gerwen
