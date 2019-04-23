Michael van Gerwen wins German Darts Grand Prix for 30th European title

1:48 A round-up of all the action from Week 12 of the Premier League in Cardiff A round-up of all the action from Week 12 of the Premier League in Cardiff

Michael van Gerwen won an incredible 30th European Tour title of his career as he retained his German Darts Grand Prix title in Munich, beating Simon Whitlock 8-3 in the final.

The world champion, who turns 30 himself on Thursday, was rampant in the final - averaging 106.45 as he charged to a 5-0 lead before cruising to victory.

"I'm absolutely delighted to retain my title here in Munich and clinch a 30th European Tour title," said the Dutchman.

"This is a great achievement for me. I wasn't at my best at the start of this evening, but I did the right things at the right times and always felt confident.

"Simon is a great player and I'm just happy to get past him and win another title for my fans."

This milestone 30th European Tour title for Van Gerwen puts him 24 ahead in the record books of his nearest competitor Peter Wright, with six.

Third Round

Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Stephen Bunting

Ted Evetts 6-4 Ricky Evans

Rob Cross 6-5 Daryl Gurney

Mensur Suljovic 6-5 Dave Chisnall

Karel Sedlacek 6-5 Darren Webster

Max Hopp 6-3 Kim Huybrechts

Joe Cullen 6-4 Ritchie Edhouse

Simon Whitlock 6-4 Ross Smith

Quarter-Finals

Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Ted Evetts

Rob Cross 6-5 Mensur Suljovic

Max Hopp 6-5 Karel Sedlacek

Simon Whitlock 6-1 Joe Cullen

Semi-Finals

Michael van Gerwen 7-1 Rob Cross

Simon Whitlock 7-6 Max Hopp

Final

Michael van Gerwen 8-3 Simon Whitlock

What comes next? Night 13 - Thursday, April 25 - Arena Birmingham Mensur Suljovic vs Michael Smith Rob Cross vs Gerwyn Price Daryl Gurney vs Peter Wright James Wade vs Michael van Gerwen

The Premier League continues as we head to Arena Birmingham on Thursday, April 25.