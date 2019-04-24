Michael van Gerwen has no fears as he prepares to face James Wade in Birmingham

Michael van Gerwen will be seeking to avenge his defeat to James Wade earlier in the season when the Premier League heads to Birmingham on Thursday night.

Van Gerwen regained his place at the top of the Premier League table with a comprehensive victory over previous leader Rob Cross in Cardiff last week.

However, the Dutchman had suffered a shock 7-3 loss to Wade in Exeter on night four, a loss which ended his winning start to the season.

Van Gerwen must now overturn that result to stay on track to maintain his impressive record of topping the Premier League standings every year since his 2013 debut season.

"James is playing maybe his best darts ever and he is a winner who has a killer instinct, so I will have to play really well again, but I believe in myself and I don't fear anyone," said world No 1 Van Gerwen.

"I had to work hard to beat Rob but now I'm back on top I have to keep working hard to stay there and not make any mistakes.

"Of course I think I belong at the top of the table, I've been there for the past five years and before last week I was a bit gutted about being second."

James Wade spoke after handing the Van Gerwen his first defeat of the Premier League this season

What comes next? Night 13 - Thursday, April 25 - Arena Birmingham Mensur Suljovic vs Michael Smith Rob Cross vs Gerwyn Price Daryl Gurney vs Peter Wright James Wade vs Michael van Gerwen

Third-placed Wade comes into the contest having claimed back-to-back Players Championship titles and now the 2009 Premier League champion will be aiming to book his place at The O2 for the first time since 2013.

"Out of all the players in the Premier League I think I'm the most confident in playing against Michael," said Wade. "Michael is amazing at what he does, he's a phenomenal dart player who I respect hugely but I know I can beat him.

"I've not been playing my best darts for five years, but now I'm starting to play well again which makes me feel both excited and nervous.

"I know I'm as good as anyone else, I know I can win TV titles including the Premier League, but now it's up to me to go and do it."

