Daryl Gurney says it's must-win from his remaining Premier League matches

Daryl Gurney remains in top-four contention with an important win against Peter Wright

Daryl Gurney improved his Play-Off hopes with an impressive 8-4 win over Peter Wright in Birmingham on Thursday, but he admits it's must-win from his remaining three matches of the Premier League season.

Gurney was the big winner of the night in the West Midlands after averaging almost 100 and finishing three ton-plus checkouts amongst eight doubles from 14 attempts during his win.

Wright took the opening two legs to gain the early advantage, only for Gurney to respond with checkouts of 104, 86 and 101.

The Scot took out 124 on the bull as he levelled in leg eight, but double ten edged Gurney back in front before a superb 12-darter broke throw, and he took the next two legs to complete a fine victory.

Gurney now sits just a point adrift of the top four as he continues his bid for a first appearance in the Play-Offs but he now faces the daunting task of taking on world No 1 Michael van Gerwen in Manchester next week before going up against Gerwyn Price in Sheffield. He finishes off his campaign against Michael Smith in Leeds.

"It was a must-win game for me so it's good to get the win," admitted Gurney. "I put a lot of pressure on myself going up there but I found my range after four or five legs.

"I've still got work to do and I probably need to get five points from my remaining three games, but I'll be trying my hardest to get to the Play-Offs."

What comes next? Night 14 - Thursday, May 2 - Manchester Arena James Wade vs Gerwyn Price Daryl Gurney vs Michael van Gerwen Peter Wright vs Mensur Suljovic Rob Cross vs Michael Smith

