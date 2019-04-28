Michael van Gerwen wins German Darts Open title in Saarbrucken

Michael van Gerwen claimed his 31st European Tour title on Sunday

Lucky Michael van Gerwen made it three wins from four European Tour events in 2019 by claiming the German Darts Open with an 8-3 victory over Ian White in the final in Saarbrucken on Sunday.

Van Gerwen, who won the German Darts Grand Prix on Easter Monday, rode his luck along the way.

He was pushed all the way by retiring Dutch legend Raymond van Barneveld before winning 6-5 to reach the quarter-finals.

The Premier League table-topper then survived a match dart before defeating UK Open champion Nathan Aspinall 6-5 with a three-dart average of 107.4.

Live Premier League Darts Live on

Dave Chisnall was next in line and the St Helens' man looked all set to end a 23-match winless run against the Dutchman, but he failed to take four match darts.

Van Gerwen extended his incredible run of last-leg decider wins to 23 by taking his opportunity for an amazing 7-6 win.

Did you know... MVG has entered 62 European Tour events & he has won 31 of them.

The final was one-way traffic as Van Gerwen, who turned 30 on Thursday, opened up a 7-1 advantage and although White won back-to-back legs, it was the reigning world champion who closed out the match to seal his 31st European Tour title.

DOWNLOAD THE LATEST EPISODE OF THE DARTS SHOW PODCAST

What comes next? Night 14 - Thursday, May 2 - Manchester Arena James Wade vs Gerwyn Price Daryl Gurney vs Michael van Gerwen Peter Wright vs Mensur Suljovic Rob Cross vs Michael Smith

The Premier League continues as we head to the Manchester Arena on Thursday, May 2. You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsDarts and get all the latest news, previews and interviews www.skysports.com/darts