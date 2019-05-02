Raz Mirza
Raz Mirza
Daryl Gurney completes hat-trick of wins vs Michael van Gerwen after Premier League success
Kingslayer 'SuperChin' has now beaten MVG last three times, including a unique Premier League double over the reigning champion
Last Updated: 02/05/19 10:31pm
Daryl Gurney produced a stunning display to defeat Michael van Gerwen for a third time in a row as the Premier League hit the Manchester Arena on Thursday night.
A rampant Rob Cross was in red-hot form as some phenomenal finishing against Michael Smith moved him top on 20 points and ahead of Van Gerwen with two matches of the league phase remaining.
James Wade proved too good for Gerwyn Price to remain in third position on 17 points, while Mensur Suljovic kept up the heat by moving into fourth following a tight win over Peter Wright.
Daryl Gurney 8-5 Michael van Gerwen
Play-Off chasing Gurney claimed a Players Championship final victory over Van Gerwen in November and he followed that up with a 7-5 success when the pair met during the Premier League in Berlin earlier this season. And he put himself into the top four following another fabulous display to deny the Dutch ace his spot at London's O2 Arena.
He made a cracking start with D4, a fine 105 checkout, D8 and 76 handing the Northern Irishman a commanding 4-0 lead.
The world champion came into the match in confident mood following Sunday's German Darts Open success and he got on the board after a magnificent 127 with Gurney waiting on D14. Van Gerwen soon reduced the deficit to two legs with D8.
Gurney stayed calm to move four legs clear once again at 6-2 when he completed an assured 52 checkout via D16. Van Gerwen then nailed a 130 finish in the blink of an eye for a fifth break of throw in the match before holding to move to within two legs once more. But once again Gurney responded in the best possible way by pinning D7 to guarantee a point.
He narrowly missed D18 for a 156 finish and Van Gerwen stepped in with a ton. But Gurney soon sealed the deal with a 53 checkout on tops.
James Wade 8-4 Gerwyn Price
A huge battle in Manchester saw Wade and Price clash and it was the experienced Wade who took immediate control with a two-dart 61, 73, and tops before Price came alive with an 11-dart leg.
Price was clearly irritated by his opponent on the stage, possibly for encroachment, but Wade stayed focused and on course for an important win. He remained three legs ahead at 5-2 and then 6-3 following a quality 122 on the bullseye.
Wade, the 2009 Premier League champion, struck with a clinical 81 finish and then completed the win with 60 in two darts, but there was no handshake between the players at the end as Price stormed off the stage in a rage.
Rob Cross 8-1 Michael Smith
Cross crushed Smith with a 102.54 average, hitting five maximums, and 57 per cent on the doubles in 17 minutes and 42 seconds to move one step closer to the Play-Offs.
The Hastings thrower took out a 101 before converting 78, 71 and 68 to pile on the misery for a frustrated Smith.
Cross was averaging a touch over 100 and took advantage of Smith's profligacy at doubles to stretch his lead to 5-0 with a potential whitewash on the cards, but the St Helens' man stopped the rot with a 68 checkout.
The former world champion stepped back on the gas, hitting a maximum on his way to a 12-dart leg to move in sight of victory, and he broke again with D16 before completing a toweling with his third 11-dart leg in a row.
Ruthless finishing from @RobCross180 on the whole, especially when needing less than 300.— Carl Fletcher (@CarlyFletch) May 2, 2019
Leg 1: 222 in 6 darts
Leg 2: 214 in 6 darts
Leg 3: 251 in 6 darts
Leg 4: 204 in 6 darts
Leg 7: 221 in 5 darts
Leg 8: 225 in 5 darts
Leg 9: 224 in 5 darts#Unibet180 #PremierLeagueDarts 🎯
Peter Wright 6-8 Mensur Suljovic
Suljovic picked up a priceless two points against Wright in a pivotal game for his Play-Off hopes.
The expression on Wright's face said it all after Suljovic opened with a magnificent 144 break of throw before 'Snakebite' responded with a classy 130 bullseye finish in the fourth leg.
Suljovic responded with a fine 72, and with no heat coming from Wright the Austrian was looking comfortable at 5-1 up. The Scot, though, responded by reeling off the next three legs, but the former Champions League of Darts winner hit 60 to stop the rot.
It took Suljovic five attempts to land D8 for a 7-5 lead and he completed victory with an 81 checkout.
What comes next? Night 15 - Thursday, May 9 - FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield
|Michael Smith
|vs
|James Wade
|Mensur Suljovic
|vs
|Rob Cross
|Daryl Gurney
|vs
|Gerwyn Price
|Michael van Gerwen
|vs
|Peter Wright
