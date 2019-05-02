Daryl Gurney completes hat-trick of wins vs Michael van Gerwen after Premier League success

Daryl Gurney completed a hat-trick of wins over Michael van Gerwen

Daryl Gurney produced a stunning display to defeat Michael van Gerwen for a third time in a row as the Premier League hit the Manchester Arena on Thursday night.

A rampant Rob Cross was in red-hot form as some phenomenal finishing against Michael Smith moved him top on 20 points and ahead of Van Gerwen with two matches of the league phase remaining.

James Wade proved too good for Gerwyn Price to remain in third position on 17 points, while Mensur Suljovic kept up the heat by moving into fourth following a tight win over Peter Wright.

1:53 A round-up of all the action from week 14 of the Premier League in Manchester A round-up of all the action from week 14 of the Premier League in Manchester

Daryl Gurney 8-5 Michael van Gerwen

Play-Off chasing Gurney claimed a Players Championship final victory over Van Gerwen in November and he followed that up with a 7-5 success when the pair met during the Premier League in Berlin earlier this season. And he put himself into the top four following another fabulous display to deny the Dutch ace his spot at London's O2 Arena.

He made a cracking start with D4, a fine 105 checkout, D8 and 76 handing the Northern Irishman a commanding 4-0 lead.

0:15 MVG stayed calm to sink this fabulous 127 to reduce the arrears MVG stayed calm to sink this fabulous 127 to reduce the arrears

The world champion came into the match in confident mood following Sunday's German Darts Open success and he got on the board after a magnificent 127 with Gurney waiting on D14. Van Gerwen soon reduced the deficit to two legs with D8.

Gurney stayed calm to move four legs clear once again at 6-2 when he completed an assured 52 checkout via D16. Van Gerwen then nailed a 130 finish in the blink of an eye for a fifth break of throw in the match before holding to move to within two legs once more. But once again Gurney responded in the best possible way by pinning D7 to guarantee a point.

0:12 Van Gerwen kept things alive with this 130 in the blink of an eye Van Gerwen kept things alive with this 130 in the blink of an eye

He narrowly missed D18 for a 156 finish and Van Gerwen stepped in with a ton. But Gurney soon sealed the deal with a 53 checkout on tops.

1:57 Gurney reflected on his amazing victory over MVG which kept his Play-Off hopes alive Gurney reflected on his amazing victory over MVG which kept his Play-Off hopes alive

DOWNLOAD: THE DARTS SHOW PODCAST

James Wade 8-4 Gerwyn Price

A huge battle in Manchester saw Wade and Price clash and it was the experienced Wade who took immediate control with a two-dart 61, 73, and tops before Price came alive with an 11-dart leg.

0:17 Wade pinned this 122 checkout on his way to an big win against Price Wade pinned this 122 checkout on his way to an big win against Price

Price was clearly irritated by his opponent on the stage, possibly for encroachment, but Wade stayed focused and on course for an important win. He remained three legs ahead at 5-2 and then 6-3 following a quality 122 on the bullseye.

Wade, the 2009 Premier League champion, struck with a clinical 81 finish and then completed the win with 60 in two darts, but there was no handshake between the players at the end as Price stormed off the stage in a rage.

0:36 Price refused so shake hands with Wade at the end of their clash Price refused so shake hands with Wade at the end of their clash

Live Premier League Darts Live on

Rob Cross 8-1 Michael Smith

Cross crushed Smith with a 102.54 average, hitting five maximums, and 57 per cent on the doubles in 17 minutes and 42 seconds to move one step closer to the Play-Offs.

The Hastings thrower took out a 101 before converting 78, 71 and 68 to pile on the misery for a frustrated Smith.

0:17 Cross nailed this 101 checkout on his way to a superb win against Smith in the opening match of the night Cross nailed this 101 checkout on his way to a superb win against Smith in the opening match of the night

Cross was averaging a touch over 100 and took advantage of Smith's profligacy at doubles to stretch his lead to 5-0 with a potential whitewash on the cards, but the St Helens' man stopped the rot with a 68 checkout.

The former world champion stepped back on the gas, hitting a maximum on his way to a 12-dart leg to move in sight of victory, and he broke again with D16 before completing a toweling with his third 11-dart leg in a row.

1:22 Cross says he feels better and more capable in this year's Premier League after smashing up Smith Cross says he feels better and more capable in this year's Premier League after smashing up Smith

Ruthless finishing from @RobCross180 on the whole, especially when needing less than 300.



Leg 1: 222 in 6 darts

Leg 2: 214 in 6 darts

Leg 3: 251 in 6 darts

Leg 4: 204 in 6 darts

Leg 7: 221 in 5 darts

Leg 8: 225 in 5 darts

Leg 9: 224 in 5 darts#Unibet180 #PremierLeagueDarts 🎯 — Carl Fletcher (@CarlyFletch) May 2, 2019

Peter Wright 6-8 Mensur Suljovic

Suljovic picked up a priceless two points against Wright in a pivotal game for his Play-Off hopes.

The expression on Wright's face said it all after Suljovic opened with a magnificent 144 break of throw before 'Snakebite' responded with a classy 130 bullseye finish in the fourth leg.

0:26 Look at the expression on Wright's face after Suljovic's 144 opening gambit... Look at the expression on Wright's face after Suljovic's 144 opening gambit...

Suljovic responded with a fine 72, and with no heat coming from Wright the Austrian was looking comfortable at 5-1 up. The Scot, though, responded by reeling off the next three legs, but the former Champions League of Darts winner hit 60 to stop the rot.

0:29 Snakey responded with this sumptuous 130 on the bullseye Snakey responded with this sumptuous 130 on the bullseye

It took Suljovic five attempts to land D8 for a 7-5 lead and he completed victory with an 81 checkout.

What comes next? Night 15 - Thursday, May 9 - FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield Michael Smith vs James Wade Mensur Suljovic vs Rob Cross Daryl Gurney vs Gerwyn Price Michael van Gerwen vs Peter Wright

The Premier League continues as we head to the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield on Thursday, May 9. You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsDarts and get all the latest news, previews and interviews www.skysports.com/darts