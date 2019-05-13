Ian White wins European Darts Grand Prix

Ian White clinched his second career European title with a dramatic last-leg 8-7 victory over Peter Wright to win the 2019 European Darts Grand Prix in Germany.

It was third time's a charm for White as he made a third successive European Tour final in as many weeks, before finally picking up the top prize.



Losing out to Michael van Gerwen in both the German Darts Open and Austrian Darts Open, White must have been relieved to face a different opposition in this final, but was pushed all the way by the world number six.

"It took six years to win one, and now I've made three finals [in a row] and I am so glad to get over the line," said White.



"The final was a bit of a struggle, we didn't play our best but I knew that if I missed a double he would take advantage.



"The 170 checkout was special, but then I still allowed Peter to get back into the game.



"But to win another one, I am over the moon. There are not many of us who have won more than one [European Tour title], so I am just happy to win it."

Wright said: "Well done to Ian White, he is on top form at the moment.



"To play him in the final and get as close as I did, I am really happy. But I have to say well done to Ian."



2019 European Darts Grand Prix

Sunday May 12

Afternoon Session

Third Round

Ian White 6-3 Keegan Brown

Jeffrey de Zwaan 6-4 Michael Smith

Steve Beaton 6-4 Ryan Searle

Darren Webster 6-4 Gerwyn Price

Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Daryl Gurney

Jamie Hughes 6-4 Mark McGeeney

Peter Wright 6-4 Jonny Clayton

Michael van Gerwen 6-1 James Richardson

Evening Session (1915 local time, 1815 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Ian White 6-1 Jeffrey de Zwaan

Steve Beaton 6-2 Darren Webster

Jamie Hughes 6-5 Nathan Aspinall

Peter Wright 6-3 Michael van Gerwen

Semi-Finals

Ian White 7-5 Steve Beaton

Peter Wright 7-1 Jamie Hughes

Final

Ian White 8-7 Peter Wright

