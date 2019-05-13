Ian White wins European Darts Grand Prix
Last Updated: 13/05/19 10:25am
Ian White clinched his second career European title with a dramatic last-leg 8-7 victory over Peter Wright to win the 2019 European Darts Grand Prix in Germany.
It was third time's a charm for White as he made a third successive European Tour final in as many weeks, before finally picking up the top prize.
Losing out to Michael van Gerwen in both the German Darts Open and Austrian Darts Open, White must have been relieved to face a different opposition in this final, but was pushed all the way by the world number six.
"It took six years to win one, and now I've made three finals [in a row] and I am so glad to get over the line," said White.
"The final was a bit of a struggle, we didn't play our best but I knew that if I missed a double he would take advantage.
"The 170 checkout was special, but then I still allowed Peter to get back into the game.
"But to win another one, I am over the moon. There are not many of us who have won more than one [European Tour title], so I am just happy to win it."
Wright said: "Well done to Ian White, he is on top form at the moment.
"To play him in the final and get as close as I did, I am really happy. But I have to say well done to Ian."
2019 European Darts Grand Prix
Sunday May 12
Afternoon Session
Third Round
Ian White 6-3 Keegan Brown
Jeffrey de Zwaan 6-4 Michael Smith
Steve Beaton 6-4 Ryan Searle
Darren Webster 6-4 Gerwyn Price
Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Daryl Gurney
Jamie Hughes 6-4 Mark McGeeney
Peter Wright 6-4 Jonny Clayton
Michael van Gerwen 6-1 James Richardson
Evening Session (1915 local time, 1815 BST)
Quarter-Finals
Ian White 6-1 Jeffrey de Zwaan
Steve Beaton 6-2 Darren Webster
Jamie Hughes 6-5 Nathan Aspinall
Peter Wright 6-3 Michael van Gerwen
Semi-Finals
Ian White 7-5 Steve Beaton
Peter Wright 7-1 Jamie Hughes
Final
Ian White 8-7 Peter Wright
The Premier League continues as we head to the First Direct Arena in Leeds on Thursday, May 16. You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsDarts and get all the latest news, previews and interviews www.skysports.com/darts