Wayne Mardle confused as to how Gerwyn Price riled Daryl Gurney

2:13 Wayne Mardle said Daryl Gurney was the aggressor at the end of the match Wayne Mardle said Daryl Gurney was the aggressor at the end of the match

Wayne Mardle says he is unsure how Gerwyn Price riled Daryl Gurney as the pair shared a heated moment at their Premier League Darts match in Sheffield.

Tempers flared following a feisty 7-7 draw between Gurney and Price on night 15 of the Premier League Darts.

The two players exchanged heated words on stage and had to be separated by referee George Noble and security guards after Gurney celebrated aggressively having levelled the contest.

Sky Sports host Dave Clark spoke to John Part and Wayne Mardle on stage after the match and 'Hawaii 501' felt Gurney was the aggressor.

There might be things you don't like, but you crack on with it and then you sort it out after. Wayne Mardle

"It was Daryl that was the initial aggressor," Mardle said. "Gerwyn Price is in a position where he cannot react to anything that's going on anymore. He's got this possible six month suspended ban hanging over his head for what happened in the Grand Slam of Darts. He cannot react, and whilst he did a little,I don't know what he did wrong. We didn't hear anything.

"That's the way it seemed to me [Gurney initiated it] but we don't know. We don't know what was happened or what was said up here.

"All we know at the end of the match is that Daryl Gurney was definitely the aggressor then. You could see that Price had his back towards Gurney then and he had no idea what was going on. It was a pressure cooker type of atmosphere and that's what happens I'm afraid.

"I like the way Price plays the game but we can't have robots. Players have got to control themselves. There might be things you don't like, but you crack on with it and then you sort it out after."

As it stands...

DOWNLOAD: THE DARTS SHOW PODCAST

2:32 Gurney and Price needed to be separated by match officials and security Gurney and Price needed to be separated by match officials and security

Welshman Price said after the match that he was accused of talking when Gurney was throwing.

He told Live Darts: "I don't know what he's going to say, I don't know what he's going to do, that's down to him. It seems to be happening every week. I must be doing something right to upset a few people. They just don't like it when they play me for some reason.

"I did nothing. I shook his hand and walked off stage."

The fiery stalemate did little to boost either man's chances of reaching the play-offs, leaving Northern Irishman Gurney in fifth position and Price in sixth heading into the final night of the regular season in Leeds next week.

What comes next? Night 16 - Thursday, May 16 - First Direct Arena, Leeds Gerwyn Price vs Peter Wright James Wade vs Rob Cross Michael van Gerwen vs Mensur Suljovic Daryl Gurney vs Michael Smith

The Premier League continues as we head to the First Direct Arena in Leeds on Thursday, May 16. You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsDarts and get all the latest news, previews and interviews www.skysports.com/darts