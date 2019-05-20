Sky Live: Premier League Darts Finals Night at The O2

Van Gerwen will be hoping to continue his Premier League dominance at The O2 on Thursday

The 2019 Premier League Darts season culminates at London's O2 on Thursday, as Michael van Gerwen, Rob Cross, James Wade and Daryl Gurney battle it out on Finals Night.

This year's Premier League has been one of the most fascinating in recent memory. The top-four race produced unprecedented drama, with four players vying for the remaining two Play-Off spots on the final night of league action.

The fight for top spot also produced plenty of thrills and spills. Rob Cross was one win away from becoming just the third man in Premier League history to top the regular league standings, but Van Gerwen eventually finished at the summit for the seventh straight season.

The Dutchman is bidding to win his fourth consecutive Premier League title and his fifth in total, while James Wade is aiming to claim his second Premier League crown - a decade on from his maiden triumph.

Cross is appearing in the Play-Offs for the second season running although for Gurney this marks uncharted territory, as he features on Finals Night for the first time in his career.

Here is everything you need to know…

Michael van Gerwen vs Daryl Gurney

Gurney has registered three consecutive televised wins over MVG

Head to Head Record: Van Gerwen 19-5 Gurney

Van Gerwen takes on Gurney in the opening semi-final and something has got to give.

MVG is appearing on Finals Night for the seventh season in succession and he's won each of his previous six Premier League semi-finals.

However, Gurney became only the second player in Premier League history to complete the league double over 'Mighty Mike' this term - beating him 7-5 in Berlin and 8-5 in Manchester.

The Northern Irishman also defeated Van Gerwen to seal Players Championship Finals glory last November and 'Super Chin' could secure a fourth consecutive televised win over the World No 1 on Thursday.

Gurney was languishing in eighth position following Night Six but he enjoyed a strong second half of the campaign; picking up seven points in the final four weeks to pip Gerwyn Price and Mensur Suljovic to fourth spot.

Van Gerwen has not been at his blistering best this season, but he still boasts a tournament average of 101.94 and a hugely-impressive checkout success rate of 49 per cent - the highest in this year's tournament.

Rob Cross vs James Wade

Wade denied Cross top spot in Leeds last week

Head to Head Record: Cross 6-6 Wade

Cross and Wade lock horns for the second time in seven days for the right to meet Van Gerwen or Gurney in this year's showpiece.

Wade defeated Cross 8-6 in a semi-final dress-rehearsal in Leeds last week, which denied 'Voltage' top spot in the table. However, the pair were guaranteed to face each other in the last four irrespective of the outcome.

Having finished fourth on debut last year, Cross has displayed impressive consistency this term - posting 10 ton-plus averages in 16 matches.

The only real negative for 'Voltage' have been his performances against Van Gerwen. He was beaten 7-2 and 8-2 by MVG in the league phase and he's only defeated the Dutchman once since their epic semi-final clash at the World Championship almost 18 months ago.

Wade is also no stranger to the Play-Offs. He lifted his first and only Premier League title a decade ago and he's also a two-time runner-up.

Nevertheless, 'The Machine' is featuring on Finals Night for the first time since 2013 and he's the only semi-finalist to have beaten all three of his title rivals in this year's competition.

The Final

This year's Premier League final will take place shortly after the conclusion of the second semi-final. The semi-finals will be played over the best of 19 legs and the final will be the best of 21 legs.

Will Van Gerwen retain his title? Will Wade reign again, or can Cross or Gurney become the latest stars to etch their name into the Premier League record-books?

