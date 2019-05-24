Michael van Gerwen is in a Premier League of his own

Michael van Gerwen celebrates his fifth Premier League triumph at The O2

Michael van Gerwen. Mighty Mike. The world No 1 proved it on Thursday night at The O2, Paul Prenderville was there to see him stamping his authority all over the world of darts.

MVG has never been driven by records, he is a trophy man and his quotes in the bowels of the cavernous O2 after overcoming first Daryl Gurney and the world No 2 Rob Cross on Thursday night underlined that.

"Every tournament I'm competing in I like to win," said Van Gerwen. "Of course it's not easy; it's difficult but you need to set yourself targets if you want to make yourself sharp.

"It was a difficult one for me. I wasn't 100 per cent in form myself and I had to work hard for every point in every game, but that makes it even nicer if you win it."

Van Gerwen's ambition for silverware shows no signs of relenting, as he bids to reclaim his World Matchplay title in July, whilst he's also set his sights on winning a maiden Champions League of Darts crown.

Van Gerwen's dominance Van Gerwen has already scooped eight titles so far this season. He won a 25 titles in 2016 - at a staggering match success rate of 91%.

"I've got two big targets this year. That's the World Matchplay, because I did poorly there in the last two years and the Champions League of Darts, because I've never won that one before. Every big title I want to win, but that's on my list at the moment."

As well as the winning, it's about family for Michael van Gerwen. He knows how lucky he is to be playing at a time when the prize money has never been better. He walked away from The O2 £275,000 better off after another good day at the office - and if we are tracking titles that's eight for the season.

He heads off to Holland this weekend for title number nine where he is assured of a hero's welcome for this weekend's Dutch Darts Masters in Zwolle. Evidence of his popularity was there for all to see in the shape of Robin van Persie.

0:34 Robin van Persie got booed at The O2 while watching the first semi-final of the Premier League play-offs Robin van Persie got booed at The O2 while watching the first semi-final of the Premier League play-offs

While success on the oche continues to flow, by his own admission Van Gerwen has not always been at his fluent best.

There have been some personal reasons, that he understandably wants to keep private, that have affected his form if not his title-winning formula. He was quick to stop any further prying in the press conference insisting only that it's been a tough year. This might explain the emotion he showed on stage in the post-match celebrations.

"It's been a tough year," admitted the Dutchman. "I was emotional. I am an emotional man and when things have been a little bit difficult in the last few months, things like that can happen. There have been personal things, nothing to do with darts.

"Everything at home has to be streamlined if you want to be at the top of your game. When things aren't there 100 per cent then you have to deal with things. It's not always nice but it's part of life unfortunately."

Not for the first time in this Premier League season, I put it to the dominant Dutchman that a league campaign underlines his class.

But, the winning machine that he is he does not see it that way - just a match, a tournament, a title to be won.

4:53 Van Gerwen beat Rob Cross convincingly in the final to earn his fifth Premier League title Van Gerwen beat Rob Cross convincingly in the final to earn his fifth Premier League title

He said: "You have to play well every game. I don't see it as a league, for me it's just every week a different game, because if you worry about the points and the legs, suddenly things can go wrong and you shouldn't think about things that can go wrong.

"Of course it's a relief; it's nice. It's a lovely tournament to win, otherwise all those 16 weeks would have been for nothing."

To use his own words, Van Gerwen's dominance over the competition is, phenomenal, just look at the numbers.

"Phil has put so many records on the table, there are still so many to beat and of course this is one of them." MVG on 'The Power'

He has qualified for seven Premier League semi-finals, and topped the league phase seven times.

Those have been turned into seven semi-final victories, which have resulted in five Premier League titles.

Only Phil Taylor can match that sustained success. 'The Power' topped the table for eight years; a stat MVG could still trump after pipping Cross to the £25,000 bonus for finishing top in Leeds.

Taylor won four in a row and has six in total - Van Gerwen can usurp the four and draw level with the six if he wins next year's edition and who would back against him?

Not that he is counting but watching him and listening to him speak you did sense a glint in the eye. When it was put to him he was closing in - 'How many did Phil win?' 'Six' came the response and a smile fell over the brilliant Dutchman's lips and a look towards PDC head of media Dave Allen.

0:41 Van Gerwen won the Premier League title with a brilliant 130 checkout Van Gerwen won the Premier League title with a brilliant 130 checkout

While Taylor's 16 world titles is not on his agenda, famously Van Gerwen has said he will not play that long, the Premier League records are in touching distance and it's fitting given his dominance

"He was lucky [Taylor] I wasn't playing darts at that time, lucky man," Van Gerwen quipped.

"Phil has put so many records on the table, there are still so many to beat and of course this is one of them."

That might be so, but Van Gerwen is setting new boundaries of his own.

Tou could say he is in a Premier League of his own.

