World Cup of Darts: Scotland's Gary Anderson and Peter Wright impressed Wayne Mardle

1:21 Wayne Mardle felt Scotland demonstrated their dominance Wayne Mardle felt Scotland demonstrated their dominance

Scotland’s Gary Anderson and Peter Wright “dominated” as they won the World Cup of Darts, Wayne Mardle has said.

Anderson and Wright lifted the prize on Sunday night by beating the Republic of Ireland 3-1 in the final.

"I said at the start that they could be the best pairing in it," Mardle said about Anderson and Wright, who had twice lost World Cup of Darts finals.

"Wright has picked up a little bit of confidence, he has been playing better, and he showed it.

2:03 Scotland pair Peter Wright and Gary Anderson celebrate clinching the World Cup of Darts! Scotland pair Peter Wright and Gary Anderson celebrate clinching the World Cup of Darts!

"Anderson, believe it or not, was an unknown quantity. We didn't know what form he would be in. If he played well you felt that he would have a great chance. They showed their dominance, they asserted."

The Republic of Ireland's Steve Lennon and William O'Connor, the world number 35 and 47 respectively, shone as underdogs at the tournament and impressed Sky Sports expert Mark Webster.

"When we have a surprise finalist it's normally because the draw has opened up but they have done it all themselves," Webster said.

2:01 Peter Wright delights in Scotland's victory over the Republic of Ireland in the final of the World Cup of Darts. Peter Wright delights in Scotland's victory over the Republic of Ireland in the final of the World Cup of Darts.

"They got rid of No 1 seeds England, No 8 seeds Austria, No 4 seeds the Netherlands. They couldn't quite get rid of Scotland.

"The pairs performance against the Netherlands is one of the best I've ever seen."

You don't have to wait long until darts is back on Sky Sports with nine days of coverage from Blackpool and the World Matchplay. It starts on Saturday July 20 and the final is on Sunday July 28.