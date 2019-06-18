Raymond van Barneveld

Raymond van Barneveld will miss the World Matchplay after withdrawing from the forthcoming PDC ProTour weekend in Wigan.

The Dutch legend had been hoping to qualify for a farewell appearance at the Winter Gardens during his final year on the PDC circuit ahead of retirement.

With two Players Championship events and one European Tour event remaining before the cut-off for the World Matchplay, Van Barneveld still had ground to make up if he was to secure a Blackpool place.

2:15 A look back at last year's World Matchplay Darts in Blackpool A look back at last year's World Matchplay Darts in Blackpool

However, he has now withdrawn from the ProTour weekend due to "unforeseen circumstances", meaning he cannot qualify for the World Matchplay.

The 2010 World Matchplay runner-up to Phil Taylor, Van Barneveld also landed a nine-darter on the Winter Gardens stage in that event and played in the event on 12 occasions, making his debut in 2007.

Michael van Gerwen hit a memorable nine-darter at the 2012 World Matchplay in front of guest commentator Freddie Flintoff Michael van Gerwen hit a memorable nine-darter at the 2012 World Matchplay in front of guest commentator Freddie Flintoff

The Dutchman remains in a strong position to secure a final William Hill World Darts Championship appearance through the ProTour Order of Merit, having earned £20,000 so far in 2019.

This weekend's Players Championship events in Wigan will be preceded on Friday by the European Tour qualifiers for the Czech Darts Open and Austrian Darts Championship.

World Matchplay is live on Sky Sports from July 20.