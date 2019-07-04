Gary Anderson begins US Darts Masters defence against Elliot Milk

Gary Anderson is bidding to retain his US Darts Masters crown

Gary Anderson will begin the defence of his US Darts Masters title against Elliot Milk on Thursday, while Michael van Gerwen will face Darin Young in their opener at the Mandalay Bay.

The opening event of the 2019 PDC World Series begins on Thursday, as eight leading PDC stars face the eight North American Qualifiers in the first round.

Scottish ace Anderson defeated Rob Cross to secure glory in last year's final, and the fourth seed will play South Dakota's Milk in round one.

Cross, the world number two, has drawn American qualifier Leonard Gates, while World No 1 Van Gerwen - the 2017 US Darts Masters winner - will play top US star Darin Young.

2017 finalist Daryl Gurney plays Guam-born Daniel Baggish, while World Championship finalist Michael Smith drew Canada's Jim Long, who competed in the recent World Championship and last month's World Cup of Darts.

Van Gerwen takes on Darin Young in his first-round tie

Nathan Aspinall makes his World Series debut following his UK Open triumph in March and he's drawn Canada's Shawn Brenneman, while Grand Slam of Darts champion Gerwyn Price plays former UK Open finalist Gary Mawson.

The first round's other tie sees reigning Melbourne Darts Masters champion Peter Wright play former Lakeside finalist Jeff Smith.

Smith will later defend his Dafabet North American Championship in Thursday's evening session, where he has drawn Mawson in round one.

Young will face Long, Gates drew Brenneman and Baggish opens the event against Milk, with the event playing down to a winner on Thursday in Las Vegas.

The winner of the North American Championship will receive a $10,000 top prize alongside a spot in the 2019/2020 William Hill World Darts Championship.

2019 US Darts Masters

Draw Bracket

(1) Michael van Gerwen v Darin Young

Michael Smith v Jim Long

(4) Gary Anderson v Elliot Milk

Gerwyn Price v Gary Mawson

(2) Rob Cross v Leonard Gates

Nathan Aspinall v Shawn Brenneman

(3) Daryl Gurney v Daniel Baggish

Peter Wright v Jeff Smith

2019 North American Championship

Draw Bracket

Daniel Baggish v Elliot Milk

Leonard Gates v Shawn Brenneman

Darin Young v Jim Long

Gary Mawson v Jeff Smith

Schedule of Play

US Darts Masters First Round

Thursday, July 4 (20:00 BST)

Gerwyn Price v Gary Mawson

Nathan Aspinall v Shawn Brenneman

Daryl Gurney v Daniel Baggish

Michael Smith v Jim Long

Rob Cross v Leonard Gates

Gary Anderson v Elliot Milk

Peter Wright v Jeff Smith

Michael van Gerwen v Darin Young

All games best of 11 legs

2019 North American Championship

Thursday, July 4

Quarter-Finals

Daniel Baggish v Elliot Milk

Leonard Gates v Shawn Brenneman

Darin Young v Jim Long

Gary Mawson v Jeff Smith

Semi-Finals

Baggish/Milk v Gates/Brenneman

Young/Long v Mawson/Smith

Final