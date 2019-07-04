Gary Anderson begins US Darts Masters defence against Elliot Milk
World Champion Michael van Gerwen meets veteran Darin Young in his opener
By Sky Sports Darts
Last Updated: 04/07/19 10:31am
Gary Anderson will begin the defence of his US Darts Masters title against Elliot Milk on Thursday, while Michael van Gerwen will face Darin Young in their opener at the Mandalay Bay.
The opening event of the 2019 PDC World Series begins on Thursday, as eight leading PDC stars face the eight North American Qualifiers in the first round.
Scottish ace Anderson defeated Rob Cross to secure glory in last year's final, and the fourth seed will play South Dakota's Milk in round one.
Cross, the world number two, has drawn American qualifier Leonard Gates, while World No 1 Van Gerwen - the 2017 US Darts Masters winner - will play top US star Darin Young.
2017 finalist Daryl Gurney plays Guam-born Daniel Baggish, while World Championship finalist Michael Smith drew Canada's Jim Long, who competed in the recent World Championship and last month's World Cup of Darts.
Nathan Aspinall makes his World Series debut following his UK Open triumph in March and he's drawn Canada's Shawn Brenneman, while Grand Slam of Darts champion Gerwyn Price plays former UK Open finalist Gary Mawson.
The first round's other tie sees reigning Melbourne Darts Masters champion Peter Wright play former Lakeside finalist Jeff Smith.
Smith will later defend his Dafabet North American Championship in Thursday's evening session, where he has drawn Mawson in round one.
Young will face Long, Gates drew Brenneman and Baggish opens the event against Milk, with the event playing down to a winner on Thursday in Las Vegas.
The winner of the North American Championship will receive a $10,000 top prize alongside a spot in the 2019/2020 William Hill World Darts Championship.
2019 US Darts Masters
Draw Bracket
(1) Michael van Gerwen v Darin Young
Michael Smith v Jim Long
(4) Gary Anderson v Elliot Milk
Gerwyn Price v Gary Mawson
(2) Rob Cross v Leonard Gates
Nathan Aspinall v Shawn Brenneman
(3) Daryl Gurney v Daniel Baggish
Peter Wright v Jeff Smith
2019 North American Championship
Draw Bracket
Daniel Baggish v Elliot Milk
Leonard Gates v Shawn Brenneman
Darin Young v Jim Long
Gary Mawson v Jeff Smith
Schedule of Play
US Darts Masters First Round
Thursday, July 4 (20:00 BST)
Gerwyn Price v Gary Mawson
Nathan Aspinall v Shawn Brenneman
Daryl Gurney v Daniel Baggish
Michael Smith v Jim Long
Rob Cross v Leonard Gates
Gary Anderson v Elliot Milk
Peter Wright v Jeff Smith
Michael van Gerwen v Darin Young
All games best of 11 legs
2019 North American Championship
Thursday, July 4
Quarter-Finals
Daniel Baggish v Elliot Milk
Leonard Gates v Shawn Brenneman
Darin Young v Jim Long
Gary Mawson v Jeff Smith
Semi-Finals
Baggish/Milk v Gates/Brenneman
Young/Long v Mawson/Smith
Final