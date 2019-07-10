World Matchplay schedule revealed

Gary Anderson won the World Matchplay for the first time last year and headlines opening night in Blackpool

Gary Anderson headlines opening night at the World Matchplay but all eyes will be on Sunday night when three-time BDO world champion Glen Durrant faces Adrian Lewis.

UK Open champion Nathan Aspinall, one of seven debutants at the Winter Gardens this year, will lift the curtain for this year's tournament, taking on 2009 semi-finalist Mervyn King.

The evening session will also include Gerwyn Price against Stephen Bunting and Rob Cross taking on Chris Dobey, with the highlight being Gary Anderson kicking off the defence of his trophy in the traditional champions slot on Saturday.

Anderson is back in action after a back injury ruled him out of the Premier League and you will be able to hear from the Flying Scotsman on the latest episode of the Darts Show podcast next week.

On Sunday, the first of two bumper sessions gets underway in the afternoon with Danish Open champion and five-time Matchplay quarter-finalist Dave Chisnall among the highlights when he takes on Max Hopp, although Michael Smith's meeting with Jamie Hughes is sure to be a barrage of maximums in the final match of the session.

Sunday night is full of headliners: 2007 winner James Wade, a five-time runner-up, takes on last year's surprise semi-finalist Jeffrey de Zwaan while last year's runner-up Mensur Suljovic plays quickfire Jermaine Wattimena.

The main course will feature Michael van Gerwen chasing a third Matchplay crown against Steve Beaton, in his 20th year and 18 years on from his best ever showing in the semi-final.

Glen Durrant is playing in Blackpool for the first time

The final match of the evening sees Lewis returning to the big stage, defending a run to the last four two years ago and he faces 'Duzza', the reigning BDO world champion who has enjoyed a stellar debut year in the professional ranks.

Monday concludes the first round action - blink and you may miss it.

World No 3 Daryl Gurney is up against 'Rapid' Ricky Evans, and 'Snakebite' Peter Wright plays in the final match of the evening and the round when he takes on Vincent Van der Voort.

World Matchplay on Sky Sports Nine days of coverage from the legendary Winter Gardens gets underway on Saturday July 20 through to the final on Sunday July 28

Saturday July 20

Evening - First Round

Nathan Aspinall v Mervyn King

Gerwyn Price v Stephen Bunting

Gary Anderson v Danny Noppert

Rob Cross v Chris Dobey

Sunday July 21

Afternoon - First Round

Darren Webster v Krzysztof Ratajski

Dave Chisnall v Max Hopp

Ian White v Joe Cullen

Michael Smith v Jamie Hughes

Evening - First Round

James Wade has five runners-up finishes in Blackpool to go with his 2007 title

James Wade v Jeffrey de Zwaan

Mensur Suljovic v Jermaine Wattimena

Michael van Gerwen v Steve Beaton

Adrian Lewis v Glen Durrant

Monday July 22

Evening - First Round

Jonny Clayton v Keegan Brown

Simon Whitlock v John Henderson

Daryl Gurney v Ricky Evans

Peter Wright v Vincent van der Voort

Tuesday July 23

Evening - Second Round

Michael Smith/Jamie Hughes v Dave Chisnall/Max Hopp

James Wade/Jeffrey de Zwaan v Mensur Suljovic/Jermaine Wattimena

Gary Anderson/Danny Noppert v Nathan Aspinall/Mervyn King

Michael van Gerwen/Steve Beaton v Adrian Lewis/Glen Durrant

Jamie Hughes took the last place in the Matchplay by winning the Czech Open

Wednesday July 24

Evening - Second Round

Daryl Gurney/Ricky Evans v Jonny Clayton/Keegan Brown

Gerwyn Price/Stephen Bunting v Ian White/Joe Cullen

Rob Cross/Chris Dobey v Darren Webster/Krzysztof Ratajski

Peter Wright/Vincent van der Voort v Simon Whitlock/John Henderson

Thursday Evening

Quarter-Final (x2) TBC

Friday Evening

Quarter-Final (x2) TBC

Saturday Evening

Semi-Final (x2) TBC

Sunday Evening

Final