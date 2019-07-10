World Matchplay schedule revealed
Coverage of all nine days from Blackpool gets underway on Sky Sports Action from 7pm on Saturday, July 20
Last Updated: 10/07/19 11:23am
Gary Anderson headlines opening night at the World Matchplay but all eyes will be on Sunday night when three-time BDO world champion Glen Durrant faces Adrian Lewis.
UK Open champion Nathan Aspinall, one of seven debutants at the Winter Gardens this year, will lift the curtain for this year's tournament, taking on 2009 semi-finalist Mervyn King.
The evening session will also include Gerwyn Price against Stephen Bunting and Rob Cross taking on Chris Dobey, with the highlight being Gary Anderson kicking off the defence of his trophy in the traditional champions slot on Saturday.
Anderson is back in action after a back injury ruled him out of the Premier League and you will be able to hear from the Flying Scotsman on the latest episode of the Darts Show podcast next week.
On Sunday, the first of two bumper sessions gets underway in the afternoon with Danish Open champion and five-time Matchplay quarter-finalist Dave Chisnall among the highlights when he takes on Max Hopp, although Michael Smith's meeting with Jamie Hughes is sure to be a barrage of maximums in the final match of the session.
Sunday night is full of headliners: 2007 winner James Wade, a five-time runner-up, takes on last year's surprise semi-finalist Jeffrey de Zwaan while last year's runner-up Mensur Suljovic plays quickfire Jermaine Wattimena.
The main course will feature Michael van Gerwen chasing a third Matchplay crown against Steve Beaton, in his 20th year and 18 years on from his best ever showing in the semi-final.
The final match of the evening sees Lewis returning to the big stage, defending a run to the last four two years ago and he faces 'Duzza', the reigning BDO world champion who has enjoyed a stellar debut year in the professional ranks.
Monday concludes the first round action - blink and you may miss it.
World No 3 Daryl Gurney is up against 'Rapid' Ricky Evans, and 'Snakebite' Peter Wright plays in the final match of the evening and the round when he takes on Vincent Van der Voort.
World Matchplay on Sky Sports
Nine days of coverage from the legendary Winter Gardens gets underway on Saturday July 20 through to the final on Sunday July 28
Saturday July 20
Evening - First Round
Nathan Aspinall v Mervyn King
Gerwyn Price v Stephen Bunting
Gary Anderson v Danny Noppert
Rob Cross v Chris Dobey
Sunday July 21
Afternoon - First Round
Darren Webster v Krzysztof Ratajski
Dave Chisnall v Max Hopp
Ian White v Joe Cullen
Michael Smith v Jamie Hughes
Evening - First Round
James Wade v Jeffrey de Zwaan
Mensur Suljovic v Jermaine Wattimena
Michael van Gerwen v Steve Beaton
Adrian Lewis v Glen Durrant
Monday July 22
Evening - First Round
Jonny Clayton v Keegan Brown
Simon Whitlock v John Henderson
Daryl Gurney v Ricky Evans
Peter Wright v Vincent van der Voort
Tuesday July 23
Evening - Second Round
Michael Smith/Jamie Hughes v Dave Chisnall/Max Hopp
James Wade/Jeffrey de Zwaan v Mensur Suljovic/Jermaine Wattimena
Gary Anderson/Danny Noppert v Nathan Aspinall/Mervyn King
Michael van Gerwen/Steve Beaton v Adrian Lewis/Glen Durrant
Wednesday July 24
Evening - Second Round
Daryl Gurney/Ricky Evans v Jonny Clayton/Keegan Brown
Gerwyn Price/Stephen Bunting v Ian White/Joe Cullen
Rob Cross/Chris Dobey v Darren Webster/Krzysztof Ratajski
Peter Wright/Vincent van der Voort v Simon Whitlock/John Henderson
Thursday Evening
Quarter-Final (x2) TBC
Friday Evening
Quarter-Final (x2) TBC
Saturday Evening
Semi-Final (x2) TBC
Sunday Evening
Final