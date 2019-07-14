Peter 'Snakebite' Wright wins German Darts Masters

Peter Wright won the German title

Peter Wright won the German Darts Masters for a second time in three years in Cologne on Saturday.

Wright, who won the 2017 title in Dusseldorf, defeated rising German star Gabriel Clemens 8-6 in the final in front of 8,000 fans at the Lanxess Arena to claim a third World Series of Darts crown.

The Scottish World Cup winner last lifted an individual TV title at the Melbourne Darts Masters in August 2018, but a series of clinical displays saw him overcome Nico Kurz, James Wade and Clemens in a marathon final session.

"It feels great to win this title again, I thought I was in the form to win it but you never know because there are so many good players who can beat you," said Wright, who also beat Germany's Robert Marijanovic in Friday's last 16.

"There were a few moments where I was lucky but I think I was skilful enough and mentally strong enough to win it. I'm coming back to my best but I'm not there yet.

"I've played Gabriel a couple of times and he's an amazing player, hats off to him. German darts has gone through an incredible rise and it's only going to keep growing, this tournament showed that."

2019 German Darts Masters

Schedule of Play

Saturday July 13

Quarter-Finals

Peter Wright 8-6 Nico Kurz

James Wade 8-0 Daryl Gurney

Mensur Suljovic 8-2 Martin Schindler

Gabriel Clemens 8-5 Rob Cross



Semi-Finals

Peter Wright 8-4 James Wade

Gabriel Clemens 8-3 Mensur Suljovic

Final

Peter Wright 8-6 Gabriel Clemens