Gary Anderson, Rob Cross and Chris Dobey join the Darts Show podcast

The Darts Show podcast returns with three champions on the show including Gary Anderson, Rod Harrington and Colin Lloyd.

We are back for a second series and in the first episode we have a stellar quartet of guests to join the regular team and reflect on the draw for the Blackpool showpiece later this month.

Michael Bridge takes a break from Transfer Talk matters to guide you through our return with former world No 1 Lloydy back in expert's chair and Sky Sports' Paul Prenderville making up the numbers.

Gary Anderson - we go in depth with the defending Matchplay champion to talk finishing, extended lay-off and finding form for the business end of the darting year.

Rob Cross - Voltage is as open and honest as ever, admitted his form hasn't quite got the rewards he feels he deserved and he looks ahead to the iconic Winter Gardens.

Rod Harrington - fresh from the draw for Blackpool's festivities, the two-time champion picks his winner for Matchplay, discusses gamesmanship on the oche and the burgeoning World Series events.

Chris Dobey - they'll be seven debutants in Blackpool, Hollywood is one of them, as he fulfils a lifetime ambition on the back of a breakthrough year that was kick-started by being the first of this year's Premier League contenders.

Plus... the team cast their Matchplay predictions and reflect on what's been happening since our World Cup of Darts review!

You don't have to wait long until darts is back on Sky Sports, with every dart from every session in Blackpool and the World Matchplay. It starts on Saturday, July 20 and the final is on Sunday, July 28.