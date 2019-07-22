Peter Wright and Daryl Gurney progress to round two at World Matchplay

Peter Wright extended his unbeaten run to 19 matches with a fine victory over Vincent van der Voort, while Daryl Gurney and Simon Whitlock also triumphed as the first round drew to a close at the World Matchplay.

Wright came into this event on the back of winning three successive PDC titles and the 2017 finalist began his Blackpool bid with a fine victory over a dangerous Van der Voort, who impressed on his first Winter Gardens appearance since 2016.

'Snakebite' is the only player in the bottom half of the draw to have reached a World Matchplay final and he produced arguably the performance of the opening round to overcome the former UK Open finalist.

Third seed Daryl Gurney defied a late fightback from debutant Ricky Evans, as two-time semi-finalist Simon Whitlock enjoyed a welcome return to form to extend John Henderson's winless run at the Winter Gardens.

Elsewhere, Jonny Clayton became the sixth seeded player to crash out in the opening round after surrendering a 7-5 advantage against former World Youth champion Keegan Brown.

Peter Wright 10-5 Vincent van der Voort

Wright extended his unbeaten run to 19 games with a fine victory over an impressive Van der Voort in a high-quality affair. The Dutchman made a storming start, crashing in an early 11-dart break en route to a 2-0 lead.

Van der Voort wired double eight for a 136 kill but Wright responded by converting a 164 roof-raiser which sparked a run of four consecutive legs for Snakebite, who was averaging over 115 in the opening exchanges.

'The Dutch Destroyer' stopped the rot with a 13-dart hold although he squandered two darts to level in leg eight as Wright restored his two-leg cushion via double eight.

Wright retained his advantage as the next four legs went with throw and he increased that buffer with a crucial break in leg 13, before landing a sublime 11-darter to move to the brink of victory.

Wright's relentlessness took its toll on the Dutchman and Van der Voort spurned four darts at double to save his skin moments later, which allowed the Scot to seal his progression with a 102 average and six maximums.

Daryl Gurney 10-7 Ricky Evans

Gurney crashed in nine maximums as he fended off a late rally from Blackpool debutant Evans to close out a hard-fought 10-7 victory with a 96 average.

The Northern Irishman raced into an early 2-0 lead, although Evans opened his account in 13 darts before capitalising on a multitude of missed doubles from Gurney in leg four to draw level.

The third seed won five of the next six legs to establish a commanding 7-3 cushion at the next interval and a clinical 116 checkout in leg 12 saw 'Super Chin' edge closer to victory.

However, Evans showed great tenacity and reeled off three consecutive legs to reduce the arrears to the solitary leg, producing a classy 85 checkout on the bull to break the Gurney throw.

Nevertheless, Gurney stopped Evans' surge courtesy of a last-dart double six finish to move one leg away and he wrapped up the win in style, registering back-to-back maximums and pegging double two to progress.

Simon Whitlock 10-8 John Henderson

Whitlock will take on Wright for a place in the quarter-finals, after defying a 101.33 average from Henderson - who last tasted victory on the Winter Gardens stage in 2011.

'The Wizard' led 3-2 at the first interval after all five legs went with throw, despite Henderson averaging 103 to the Australian's 91.

The next three legs all went against the darts as Whitlock opened up a 5-3 cushion, but Henderson fired in back-to-back 11-darters to restore parity, before closing out a 14-dart break to secure the lead for the first time.

'The Highlander' finished magnificently in the early stages, yet he squandered three darts at tops for a 7-5 lead following a Whitlock maximum and the 11th seed reeled off four consecutive legs; aided by a 124 kill in leg 15, to lead 9-6.

The Scot converted finishes of 97 and 81 to reduce the arrears to 9-8 but he spurned three more at double to force a tie-break and having missed a match dart at bull in the preceding visit, Whitlock returned to seal the deal on double eight.

Keegan Brown 10-8 Jonny Clayton

Brown landed four ton-plus finishes as he fought back from 7-5 down to defeat Clayton in the evening's opener, to secure his first win at the World Matchplay since 2015.

Clayton kicked off proceedings with a 101 checkout although Brown replied with a sublime 148 which set the tone for a contest littered with fine finishing.

Brown, who landed a majestic 134 checkout in leg eight, trailed 7-5 after 'The Ferret' reeled off successive legs following the interval, but 'The Needle' responded with a brilliant 127 finish on the bull to level up proceedings at seven apiece.

The pair exchanged holds before the former World Youth champion produced a clinical 109 kill to break Clayton which gave him the opportunity to throw for the match.

Clayton appeared poised to force a tie-break, however a fine visit of 174 from Brown pressured the Welshman into spurning three clear darts at at double 14 and Brown capitalised to sink tops and book his place in round two.

