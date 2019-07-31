Glen Durrant and Stephen Bunting feature on the latest Darts Show podcast

Listen or subscribe to the Darts Show podcast

The Darts Show podcast returns following a thrilling World Matchplay and we are joined by former Lakeside world champions Glen Durrant and Stephen Bunting, both of whom impressed at the Winter Gardens.

As we return for episode two in our second series, we reflect on a brilliant nine days in Blackpool, which saw Rob Cross secure his second major PDC title with victory over Michael Smith in the tournament's showpiece.

With Michael Bridge on Transfer Talk duty and Paul Prenderville away on a warm-weather training in Mexico, producer Henry Chard joins the ever-present Colin Lloyd in dissecting all the latest news from the darting world.

Glen Durrant - We go in-depth with the three-time Lakeside champion to discuss his semi-final run in Blackpool, where he defeated the decorated trio of Adrian Lewis, Michael van Gerwen and James Wade.

'Duzza' also talks becoming a fan favourite, life as a full-time professional and his ambitions for the rest of the season.

Stephen Bunting - 'The Bullet' was back to his best at the Matchplay, defeating Gerwyn Price and Ian White before losing out in a thriller against eventual champion Cross.

Bunting reflects on his 'comeback king' tag, moving back into the world's top 16 and falling back in love with the game.

Jamie Banks - We get the view from the PDC, as friend of the show Jamie Banks joins the boys to reflect on a superb nine days of drama at the Winter Gardens.

Plus....Lloydy answers questions from our listeners, which focus on Peter Wright's stunning run of form and Michael van Gerwen's indifferent form, while we preview the upcoming World Series events down under.

Join us for coverage of the World Grand Prix from Dublin. The unique Double in, Double out format will be held from October 6-12 at the Citywest Hotel, live on Sky Sports Action.